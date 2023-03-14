Biden's Budget plan includes restoring the full Child Tax Credit and increasing the credit amount

Michelle Northrop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xVZMT_0lHOXDFD00
Biden's Budget plan includes restoring the Child Tax Credit and increasing the credit amount.Photo byMIKE STOLLonUnsplash

On March 9, 2023, President Joe Biden announced his proposed budget for the fiscal year 2024 of $6.9 trillion. The Budget would expand key tax cuts benefitting lower and middle-income workers and families. The proposed budget outlines his investment priorities in every federal agency for the upcoming year. It aims to cut the deficit by nearly $3 trillion over ten years.

President Biden's proposed budget plan includes restoring the full Child Tax Credit that was enacted in the American Rescue Plan. In 2021, child poverty was cut in half to the lowest level in history with help from the American Rescue Plan.

"My budget also restores the Child Tax Credit.  You know, when that was in place during the pandemic, guess what?  Child poverty was cut in half, to the lowest level in all of American history.  And guess what?  Because moms were able to go to work.  Moms were able to go out there and make a living." President Joe Biden stated during his speech on his Budget for Fiscal year 2024.

President Biden's Budget plan would expand the credit from $2,000 per child to $3,000 per child for children six years old and above and $3,600 per child for children under six. In addition, the Budget would permanently reform the credit to make it fully refundable, so that it no longer excludes children in the lowest-income families, and allow families to receive monthly advance payments.

President Joe Biden wants to expand the credit to help both individuals and families. Biden also calls on Congress to permanently make the Earned Income Tax Credit expansion for childless workers, in hopes that it will help pull low-paid workers out of poverty.

According to the US Census Bureau, child poverty fell to a record low of 5.2 % in 2021, declining from 2020's 9.7% rate because of the Child Tax Credit. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Biden# Child Tax Credit# Politics# Budget# Congress

Comments / 149

Published by

Writer, aspiring genealogist, and coffee lover covering the news in the SW Washington/PDX area.

Vancouver, WA
2K followers

More from Michelle Northrop

Bill to declassify information related to the origin of COVID-19 passes and awaits Biden's final approval

The U.S. House of Representatives unanimously voted to approve a bill on March 10, 2023, that would require the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) to declassify information related to the origins of COVID-19. The bill has now passed both the U.S. Senate and House and now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk for final approval.

Read full story
6 comments

House legislation was reintroduced to make 32-hour work week the national standard

Congressman Mark Takano for the 39th district of California and a member of the House Education and the Workforce Committee reintroduced the Thirty-Two-Hour Workweek Act to the House on March 1, 2023.

Read full story
184 comments
Washington State

Governor Inslee and Attorney General Ferguson's bill to ban the sale of Assault Weapons Passes the WA State House

With a vote of 55-42, the Washington State House of Representatives passed House Bill 1240 which would ban the sale of assault weapons. The bill is now headed to the Senate for further consideration.

Read full story
415 comments
Washington State

WA State Senate Passes bill creating a pathway to allow access to regulated Psilocybin services for wellness purposes

On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, the Washington State Senate passed Substitute Senate Bill (SSB) 5263 which creates a task force and a state psilocybin board to research the creation of a regulated psilocybin program.

Read full story
32 comments
Washington State

Washington State Senate passes bill to hold the gun industry accountable for irresponsible practices

On March 2, 2023, a Washington state bill that ensures that gun manufacturers and dealers must take reasonable steps to prevent their products from getting into the hands of dangerous individuals passed the state Senate by a 28-21 vote.

Read full story
90 comments
Washington State

Washington State Senate PASSES bill allowing interstate cannabis agreements if contingencies are met

Washington State Senate passed a bill that will allow the governor to enter into agreements with other legal states to permit imports and exports between licensed cannabis companies.

Read full story
57 comments
Oregon State

Oregon proposes a bill that would give low-income and homeless $1,000 a month

Oregon Senator Wlnsvey Campos and Representative Khanh Pham introduced a bill that would provide two years worth of $1,000 monthly payments to individuals who are experiencing homelessness, are at risk of homelessness, are severely rent burdened, or earn at or below 60 percent of the area median income.

Read full story
15 comments
Oregon State

Oregon bill would allow drivers to choose to either self-serve or have a gas station attendant pump their gas

Oregon Legislators are proposing a bill that would allow drivers to pump their own gas or receive service from a gas station attendant in Oregon. Representatives Shelly Boshart Davis and Julie Fahey came together again this 2023 legislative session along with Senators Daniel Bonham and Janeen Sollman to sponsor House Bill (HB) 2426.

Read full story
48 comments
Oregon State

Oregon Senator proposes bill that would require law enforcement officers complete at least 2 years of higher education

Oregon Senator Lew Frederick introduced a bill on February 14, 2023, to the Senate Committee on Judiciary, which would require police officers, corrections officers, parole and probation officers, regulatory specialists, and reserve officers to complete post-secondary education.

Read full story
1906 comments
Washington State

WA State House passed a bill requiring landlords to give tenants 180-220 days' notice of more than a 5% increase in rent

Washington State House Committee passed Substitute House Bill 1124 which states that a landlord may not increase a tenant's rent, excluding any charges for utilities, by more than 5 percent without providing written notice between 180 and 220 days before the increase takes effect. The notice must inform the tenant of the tenant's ability to terminate the tenancy without penalty.

Read full story
278 comments
Portland, OR

Montana and several fuel companies are suing Portland over Fossil Fuel Transportation

On behalf of the State of Montana, Attorney General Austin Knudsen, filed a lawsuit in federal court which requests that the court permanently prevent the city of Portland from taking further action to enforce or implement the fossil fuel terminal ordinance and related policies.

Read full story
4 comments
Washington State

Washington State House Committee PASSED a substitute bill that would change the police vehicle pursuit laws

Washington State House Committee passed a substitute bill that would allow police officers to engage in a vehicular pursuit if there is reasonable suspicion of a violent crime, sex offense, vehicular assault, domestic violence, escape, or driving under the influence.

Read full story
70 comments
Washington State

Washington State Legislature introduced companion bills that would expand legal sports betting in Washington

In Washington state, gambling is only legal while on the premises of a tribal casino, a restriction some are pushing to change. Senate Bill 5587 and House Bill 1630 are companion bills that were introduced to the Washington State Legislature and would authorize sports wagering at cardrooms and racetracks, not just in tribal operations.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Portland's 2023 Don't Be My Valentine Bar Crawl

Portland's 2023 Don't Be My Valentine Bar Crawl (Anti-Valentine's Day) is a night of carefree entertainment. Get access to all of Portland's Hottest Night Clubs. Come single or bring your date for the Anti-Valentines Day Party in Portland Oregon.

Read full story
Washington State

Washington State House and Senate Committee approves bills that would make FREE school meals for ALL K-12 students

The Washington State House Committee on Education and the State Senate Committee on Early Learning & K-12 Education passed two bills that would require all Washington school districts to provide free breakfast and lunch and would define school meals as part of basic education. That distinction means that the state would be required to provide funding for meals.

Read full story
296 comments
Washington State

Washington State Senate Committee approves bill to make drug possession a gross misdemeanor

The Washington State Senate Committee on Law and Justice approved a bill to make drug possession a gross misdemeanor. The Legislature is moving forward with Senate Bill 5536 and the bill is referred to the Ways & Means Committee.

Read full story
80 comments
Washington State

Democrats for Washington State Legislature propose "Universal Civic Duty Voting" a bill to make voting legally required

Democrats in the Washington State Legislature are backing a new proposal to make voting in elections mandatory. Senate Bill (SB) 5209 would require that every eligible voter either register to vote or obtain a waiver from the obligation to register to vote. No excuse is required for a waiver from the obligation to register to vote and waivers would be permanent unless withdrawn by registering to vote under any allowed method.

Read full story
102 comments

Frontier Airlines is offering GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Summer Passes for $399

Frontier Airlines just launched an unlimited GoWild! Pass for the summer, allowing travelers to fly anywhere the carrier goes however many times they want. The GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Summer Pass allows for unlimited flights throughout Frontier’s domestic and international network from May 2, 2023, through September 30, 2023, according to Frontier. The pass will cost $399 per person.

Read full story
3 comments
Oregon State

ALL 30 Oregon Senators support a bill to require remote state workers that live out of state pay their own travel costs

Oregon Senator Tim Knopp introduced a bill that shows bipartisan support from ALL 30 Oregon Senators. Senate Bill (SB) 853 would prohibit state employees from receiving travel reimbursement who work remotely full-time and live in another state.

Read full story
416 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy