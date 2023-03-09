Governor Inslee and Attorney General Ferguson's bill to ban the sale of Assault Weapons Passes the WA State House

Michelle Northrop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yTd10_0lCtRf8J00
Governor Inslee and Attorney General Ferguson's bill to ban the sale of Assault Weapons Passes the WA State House.Photo byBermix StudioonUnsplash

With a vote of 55-42, the Washington State House of Representatives passed House Bill 1240 which would ban the sale of assault weapons. The bill is now headed to the Senate for further consideration.

The measure was requested by Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Governor Jay Inslee and sponsored by Representative Strom Peterson.

“The House today put public safety above the interest of the gun lobby. The devastation of mass shootings extends far beyond the casualties and injuries. Mass shootings traumatize entire communities. We must stop selling these weapons of war in Washington.” Attorney General Bob Ferguson stated in a news release on March 8, 2023.

House Bill (HB) 1240 prohibits the manufacture, importation, distribution, sale, or offer for sale of any assault weapon. The bill provides a violation of these restrictions and constitutes a gross misdemeanor that is actionable under the Consumer Protection Act. The Consumer Protection Act (CPA) prohibits unfair methods of competition, and unfair or deceptive acts or practices in trade or commerce.

Washington State law defines a semiautomatic assault rifle as any rifle which uses a portion of the energy of a firing cartridge to extract the fired cartridge case and chamber the next round, and which requires a separate pull of the trigger to fire each cartridge. The definition excludes antique firearms, any firearm that has been made permanently inoperable, and any firearm that is manually operated by bolt, pump, lever, or slide action.

The term "assault weapon" is defined to include various kinds of firearms, including:

  • Semiautomatic rifles with an overall length of less than 30 inches.
  • Semiautomatic centerfire rifles that have the capacity to accept a detachable magazine and have one or more additional features listed in the bill.
  • Semiautomatic centerfire rifles with a fixed magazine with the capacity to accept more than 10 rounds.
  • Semiautomatic pistols that have the capacity to accept a detachable magazine and have one or more additional features listed in the bill.
  • Semiautomatic shotguns that have one or more additional features listed in the bill.
  • Specific firearm models identified in the bill.
  • Conversion kits and parts that can be used to assemble an assault weapon or convert a firearm into an assault weapon, if the parts are in the possession of or under the control of the same person.

“Assault weapons have contributed to some of the deadliest shootings over the last decade, and keeping more of them out of our communities will make Washington a safer place. I applaud the bill sponsors and the Attorney General’s Office for helping advance this crucial public safety measure.” Governor Inslee stated in a news release on March 8, 2023.

The restrictions on assault weapons through HB 1240 are subject to several exceptions:

  • Licensed firearms manufacturers are authorized to manufacture, import, distribute, offer for sale, and sell assault weapons for the purpose of sale to the armed forces of the United States or Washington, or to any law enforcement agencies for law enforcement purposes, or to a person who does not reside in Washington.
  • Licensed firearms dealers are authorized to import, distribute, offer for sale, and sell assault weapons for the purpose of sale to the armed forces of the United States or Washington, or to law enforcement agencies in Washington for law enforcement purposes.
  • Licensed firearms dealers are authorized to distribute, offer for sale, and sell assault weapons that were acquired from an individual legally authorized to possess or transfer the weapon, for the purpose of selling or transferring the weapon to a person who does not reside in Washington.
  • Any person may acquire possession of an assault weapon by operation of law upon the death of the weapon's former owner if that former owner was in legal possession of the weapon and the person who acquires possession can establish such provenance.

Testimony opposing HB 1240 stated that this will not address the misuse of firearms. The vast majority of criminals that use firearms are not lawfully in possession. The Department of Justice reports that 88.8 percent of gun violence is caused by people possessing firearms illegally. This bill bans the most commonly owned and lawfully possessed firearms, including some pistols and shotguns.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# WA Bill# Politics# Seattle# Vancouver# Spokane

Comments / 414

Published by

Writer, aspiring genealogist, and coffee lover covering the news in the SW Washington/PDX area.

Vancouver, WA
2K followers

More from Michelle Northrop

Biden's Budget plan includes restoring the full Child Tax Credit and increasing the credit amount

On March 9, 2023, President Joe Biden announced his proposed budget for the fiscal year 2024 of $6.9 trillion. The Budget would expand key tax cuts benefitting lower and middle-income workers and families. The proposed budget outlines his investment priorities in every federal agency for the upcoming year. It aims to cut the deficit by nearly $3 trillion over ten years.

Read full story
48 comments
Washington State

WA State Senate Passes bill creating a pathway to allow access to regulated Psilocybin services for wellness purposes

On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, the Washington State Senate passed Substitute Senate Bill (SSB) 5263 which creates a task force and a state psilocybin board to research the creation of a regulated psilocybin program.

Read full story
32 comments
Washington State

Washington State Senate passes bill to hold the gun industry accountable for irresponsible practices

On March 2, 2023, a Washington state bill that ensures that gun manufacturers and dealers must take reasonable steps to prevent their products from getting into the hands of dangerous individuals passed the state Senate by a 28-21 vote.

Read full story
90 comments
Washington State

Washington State Senate PASSES bill allowing interstate cannabis agreements if contingencies are met

Washington State Senate passed a bill that will allow the governor to enter into agreements with other legal states to permit imports and exports between licensed cannabis companies.

Read full story
57 comments
Oregon State

Oregon proposes a bill that would give low-income and homeless $1,000 a month

Oregon Senator Wlnsvey Campos and Representative Khanh Pham introduced a bill that would provide two years worth of $1,000 monthly payments to individuals who are experiencing homelessness, are at risk of homelessness, are severely rent burdened, or earn at or below 60 percent of the area median income.

Read full story
15 comments
Oregon State

Oregon bill would allow drivers to choose to either self-serve or have a gas station attendant pump their gas

Oregon Legislators are proposing a bill that would allow drivers to pump their own gas or receive service from a gas station attendant in Oregon. Representatives Shelly Boshart Davis and Julie Fahey came together again this 2023 legislative session along with Senators Daniel Bonham and Janeen Sollman to sponsor House Bill (HB) 2426.

Read full story
48 comments
Oregon State

Oregon Senator proposes bill that would require law enforcement officers complete at least 2 years of higher education

Oregon Senator Lew Frederick introduced a bill on February 14, 2023, to the Senate Committee on Judiciary, which would require police officers, corrections officers, parole and probation officers, regulatory specialists, and reserve officers to complete post-secondary education.

Read full story
1906 comments
Washington State

WA State House passed a bill requiring landlords to give tenants 180-220 days' notice of more than a 5% increase in rent

Washington State House Committee passed Substitute House Bill 1124 which states that a landlord may not increase a tenant's rent, excluding any charges for utilities, by more than 5 percent without providing written notice between 180 and 220 days before the increase takes effect. The notice must inform the tenant of the tenant's ability to terminate the tenancy without penalty.

Read full story
278 comments
Portland, OR

Montana and several fuel companies are suing Portland over Fossil Fuel Transportation

On behalf of the State of Montana, Attorney General Austin Knudsen, filed a lawsuit in federal court which requests that the court permanently prevent the city of Portland from taking further action to enforce or implement the fossil fuel terminal ordinance and related policies.

Read full story
4 comments
Washington State

Washington State House Committee PASSED a substitute bill that would change the police vehicle pursuit laws

Washington State House Committee passed a substitute bill that would allow police officers to engage in a vehicular pursuit if there is reasonable suspicion of a violent crime, sex offense, vehicular assault, domestic violence, escape, or driving under the influence.

Read full story
70 comments
Washington State

Washington State Legislature introduced companion bills that would expand legal sports betting in Washington

In Washington state, gambling is only legal while on the premises of a tribal casino, a restriction some are pushing to change. Senate Bill 5587 and House Bill 1630 are companion bills that were introduced to the Washington State Legislature and would authorize sports wagering at cardrooms and racetracks, not just in tribal operations.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Portland's 2023 Don't Be My Valentine Bar Crawl

Portland's 2023 Don't Be My Valentine Bar Crawl (Anti-Valentine's Day) is a night of carefree entertainment. Get access to all of Portland's Hottest Night Clubs. Come single or bring your date for the Anti-Valentines Day Party in Portland Oregon.

Read full story
Washington State

Washington State House and Senate Committee approves bills that would make FREE school meals for ALL K-12 students

The Washington State House Committee on Education and the State Senate Committee on Early Learning & K-12 Education passed two bills that would require all Washington school districts to provide free breakfast and lunch and would define school meals as part of basic education. That distinction means that the state would be required to provide funding for meals.

Read full story
296 comments
Washington State

Washington State Senate Committee approves bill to make drug possession a gross misdemeanor

The Washington State Senate Committee on Law and Justice approved a bill to make drug possession a gross misdemeanor. The Legislature is moving forward with Senate Bill 5536 and the bill is referred to the Ways & Means Committee.

Read full story
80 comments
Washington State

Democrats for Washington State Legislature propose "Universal Civic Duty Voting" a bill to make voting legally required

Democrats in the Washington State Legislature are backing a new proposal to make voting in elections mandatory. Senate Bill (SB) 5209 would require that every eligible voter either register to vote or obtain a waiver from the obligation to register to vote. No excuse is required for a waiver from the obligation to register to vote and waivers would be permanent unless withdrawn by registering to vote under any allowed method.

Read full story
102 comments

Frontier Airlines is offering GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Summer Passes for $399

Frontier Airlines just launched an unlimited GoWild! Pass for the summer, allowing travelers to fly anywhere the carrier goes however many times they want. The GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Summer Pass allows for unlimited flights throughout Frontier’s domestic and international network from May 2, 2023, through September 30, 2023, according to Frontier. The pass will cost $399 per person.

Read full story
3 comments
Oregon State

ALL 30 Oregon Senators support a bill to require remote state workers that live out of state pay their own travel costs

Oregon Senator Tim Knopp introduced a bill that shows bipartisan support from ALL 30 Oregon Senators. Senate Bill (SB) 853 would prohibit state employees from receiving travel reimbursement who work remotely full-time and live in another state.

Read full story
416 comments

Biden wants Congress to pass the "Junk Fee Prevention Act" to eliminate unfair and costly junk fees

President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to take action to address some of the most persistent and unfair fees that Americans face by passing a Junk Fee Prevention Act. The president believes this will not only save Americans billions a year but make our markets more competitive.

Read full story
205 comments
Portland, OR

TriMet, C-TRAN, and Portland Streetcar will offer FREE rides on February 4 to honor and celebrate Rosa Parks' birthday

On February 4, 2023, TriMet, C-TRAN and Portland Streetcar will offer FREE rides for the day to celebrate the birthday of the iconic Rosa Parks. If you’re riding on February 4, you won’t need to tap your Hop card or buy a ticket at the station. Just board and ride. Transfers are free, too. Ticket machines will decline purchases on this day and riders attempting to pay by Hop card will not be charged. Fare collection will resume at 2 a.m. on February 5, 2023.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy