Governor Inslee and Attorney General Ferguson's bill to ban the sale of Assault Weapons Passes the WA State House. Photo by Bermix Studio on Unsplash

With a vote of 55-42, the Washington State House of Representatives passed House Bill 1240 which would ban the sale of assault weapons. The bill is now headed to the Senate for further consideration.

The measure was requested by Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Governor Jay Inslee and sponsored by Representative Strom Peterson.

“The House today put public safety above the interest of the gun lobby. The devastation of mass shootings extends far beyond the casualties and injuries. Mass shootings traumatize entire communities. We must stop selling these weapons of war in Washington.” Attorney General Bob Ferguson stated in a news release on March 8, 2023.

House Bill (HB) 1240 prohibits the manufacture, importation, distribution, sale, or offer for sale of any assault weapon. The bill provides a violation of these restrictions and constitutes a gross misdemeanor that is actionable under the Consumer Protection Act. The Consumer Protection Act (CPA) prohibits unfair methods of competition, and unfair or deceptive acts or practices in trade or commerce.

Washington State law defines a semiautomatic assault rifle as any rifle which uses a portion of the energy of a firing cartridge to extract the fired cartridge case and chamber the next round, and which requires a separate pull of the trigger to fire each cartridge. The definition excludes antique firearms, any firearm that has been made permanently inoperable, and any firearm that is manually operated by bolt, pump, lever, or slide action.

The term "assault weapon" is defined to include various kinds of firearms, including:

Semiautomatic rifles with an overall length of less than 30 inches.

Semiautomatic centerfire rifles that have the capacity to accept a detachable magazine and have one or more additional features listed in the bill.

Semiautomatic centerfire rifles with a fixed magazine with the capacity to accept more than 10 rounds.

Semiautomatic pistols that have the capacity to accept a detachable magazine and have one or more additional features listed in the bill.

Semiautomatic shotguns that have one or more additional features listed in the bill.

Specific firearm models identified in the bill.

Conversion kits and parts that can be used to assemble an assault weapon or convert a firearm into an assault weapon, if the parts are in the possession of or under the control of the same person.

“Assault weapons have contributed to some of the deadliest shootings over the last decade, and keeping more of them out of our communities will make Washington a safer place. I applaud the bill sponsors and the Attorney General’s Office for helping advance this crucial public safety measure.” Governor Inslee stated in a news release on March 8, 2023.

The restrictions on assault weapons through HB 1240 are subject to several exceptions:

Licensed firearms manufacturers are authorized to manufacture, import, distribute, offer for sale, and sell assault weapons for the purpose of sale to the armed forces of the United States or Washington, or to any law enforcement agencies for law enforcement purposes, or to a person who does not reside in Washington.

Licensed firearms dealers are authorized to import, distribute, offer for sale, and sell assault weapons for the purpose of sale to the armed forces of the United States or Washington, or to law enforcement agencies in Washington for law enforcement purposes.

Licensed firearms dealers are authorized to distribute, offer for sale, and sell assault weapons that were acquired from an individual legally authorized to possess or transfer the weapon, for the purpose of selling or transferring the weapon to a person who does not reside in Washington.

Any person may acquire possession of an assault weapon by operation of law upon the death of the weapon's former owner if that former owner was in legal possession of the weapon and the person who acquires possession can establish such provenance.

Testimony opposing HB 1240 stated that this will not address the misuse of firearms. The vast majority of criminals that use firearms are not lawfully in possession. The Department of Justice reports that 88.8 percent of gun violence is caused by people possessing firearms illegally. This bill bans the most commonly owned and lawfully possessed firearms, including some pistols and shotguns.