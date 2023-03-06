Washington State Senate passes bill to hold the gun industry accountable for irresponsible practices

Washington State Senate Passes a bill to hold the gun industry accountable for irresponsible practices. Photo by Frankie Lu on Unsplash

On March 2, 2023, a Washington state bill that ensures that gun manufacturers and dealers must take reasonable steps to prevent their products from getting into the hands of dangerous individuals passed the state Senate by a 28-21 vote.

Substitute Senate Bill (SSB) 5078 requires firearm industry members to establish, implement and enforce reasonable controls such as screening, security, and inventory practices, to prevent specified harms. This includes requiring firearm industry members to take reasonable precautions to ensure they do not sell or distribute firearms and related products to straw purchasers and gun traffickers or sell or distribute firearms and related products to a downstream distributor or retailer that fails to implement reasonable controls.

Firearm industry members are defined as persons engaged in the wholesale or retail sale, manufacturing, distribution, importing, or marketing of firearms or related products, or any officer or agent to act on behalf of such persons or who acts in active concert or participation with such persons.

Substitute Senate Bill 5078 prohibits firearm industry members from knowingly creating, maintaining, or contributing to a public nuisance in Washington through the sale, manufacture, distribution, importing, or marketing of firearms or related products. Washington's nuisance law defines nuisance as an act or omission that either annoys, injures, or endangers the comfort, repose, health, or safety of others, or in any way renders another person insecure in life or the use of property.

SSB 5078 testimony states that the bill is critical for protecting public safety against gun violence by regulating firearms and will create a path to justice for victims of gun violence. It will get businesses that sell firearms involved in enforcement by financially incentivizing them to better monitor their sales and any theft. It will ensure that firearms manufacturers, distributors, and sellers face consequences if they are irresponsible in the ways that they conduct business in Washington.

The bill also authorizes the attorney general to investigate suspected violations of firearm industry members' duties and to enforce actions against such firearm industry members. If the attorney general has reason to believe a firearm industry member has violated these duties, they may commence an action to seek and obtain any remedies available against the firearm industry member. The attorney general may also seek and obtain punitive damages up to three times the actual damages sustained by the state, reasonable attorneys' fees, and costs of the action.

“The Firearm Industry Responsibility & Gun Violence Victims’ Access to Justice Act ensures that firearms manufacturers and sellers will face liability if they fail to establish, implement and enforce reasonable controls in the manufacture, sale, distribution and marketing of firearms to keep them out of the hands of dangerous individuals,” Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office stated in a news release.

Sponsoring Substitute Senate Bill (SSB) 5078, by the request of Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Governor Jay Inslee, are Senators Jamie Pedersen, Manka Dhingra, Noel Frame, Bob Hasegawa, Sam Hunt, Karen Keiser, Patty Kuderer, Marko Liias, Joe Nguyen, T'wina Nobles, Christine Rolfes, Rebecca Saldaña, Derek Stanford, Yasmin Trudeau, Javier Valdez, and Lisa Wellman.

“We must ensure that firearms dealers and manufacturers are held accountable when they fail to keep weapons out of the hands of dangerous individuals. Victims of gun violence in our state deserve access to justice. It is past time for the gun industry to face real consequences for irresponsible sales and marketing practices." Senator Jamie Pedersen stated.

Substitute Senate Bill 5078 has moved to the House for further consideration. On March 4, 2023, the bill had its first reading in the House of Civil Rights & Judiciary.