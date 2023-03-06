Washington State Senate passes bill to hold the gun industry accountable for irresponsible practices

Michelle Northrop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TlE7r_0l92zAWo00
Washington State Senate Passes a bill to hold the gun industry accountable for irresponsible practices.Photo byFrankie LuonUnsplash

On March 2, 2023, a Washington state bill that ensures that gun manufacturers and dealers must take reasonable steps to prevent their products from getting into the hands of dangerous individuals passed the state Senate by a 28-21 vote.

Substitute Senate Bill (SSB) 5078 requires firearm industry members to establish, implement and enforce reasonable controls such as screening, security, and inventory practices, to prevent specified harms. This includes requiring firearm industry members to take reasonable precautions to ensure they do not sell or distribute firearms and related products to straw purchasers and gun traffickers or sell or distribute firearms and related products to a downstream distributor or retailer that fails to implement reasonable controls.

Firearm industry members are defined as persons engaged in the wholesale or retail sale, manufacturing, distribution, importing, or marketing of firearms or related products, or any officer or agent to act on behalf of such persons or who acts in active concert or participation with such persons.

Substitute Senate Bill 5078 prohibits firearm industry members from knowingly creating, maintaining, or contributing to a public nuisance in Washington through the sale, manufacture, distribution, importing, or marketing of firearms or related products. Washington's nuisance law defines nuisance as an act or omission that either annoys, injures, or endangers the comfort, repose, health, or safety of others, or in any way renders another person insecure in life or the use of property.

SSB 5078 testimony states that the bill is critical for protecting public safety against gun violence by regulating firearms and will create a path to justice for victims of gun violence. It will get businesses that sell firearms involved in enforcement by financially incentivizing them to better monitor their sales and any theft. It will ensure that firearms manufacturers, distributors, and sellers face consequences if they are irresponsible in the ways that they conduct business in Washington.

The bill also authorizes the attorney general to investigate suspected violations of firearm industry members' duties and to enforce actions against such firearm industry members. If the attorney general has reason to believe a firearm industry member has violated these duties, they may commence an action to seek and obtain any remedies available against the firearm industry member. The attorney general may also seek and obtain punitive damages up to three times the actual damages sustained by the state, reasonable attorneys' fees, and costs of the action.

“The Firearm Industry Responsibility & Gun Violence Victims’ Access to Justice Act ensures that firearms manufacturers and sellers will face liability if they fail to establish, implement and enforce reasonable controls in the manufacture, sale, distribution and marketing of firearms to keep them out of the hands of dangerous individuals,” Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office stated in a news release.

Sponsoring Substitute Senate Bill (SSB) 5078, by the request of Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Governor Jay Inslee, are Senators Jamie Pedersen, Manka Dhingra, Noel Frame, Bob Hasegawa, Sam Hunt, Karen Keiser, Patty Kuderer, Marko Liias, Joe Nguyen, T'wina Nobles, Christine Rolfes, Rebecca Saldaña, Derek Stanford, Yasmin Trudeau, Javier Valdez, and Lisa Wellman.

“We must ensure that firearms dealers and manufacturers are held accountable when they fail to keep weapons out of the hands of dangerous individuals. Victims of gun violence in our state deserve access to justice. It is past time for the gun industry to face real consequences for irresponsible sales and marketing practices." Senator Jamie Pedersen stated.

Substitute Senate Bill 5078 has moved to the House for further consideration. On March 4, 2023, the bill had its first reading in the House of Civil Rights & Judiciary.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# WA Bill# Politics# Guns# Seattle# Spokane

Comments / 90

Published by

Writer, aspiring genealogist, and coffee lover covering the news in the SW Washington/PDX area.

Vancouver, WA
2K followers

More from Michelle Northrop

Washington State

Governor Inslee and Attorney General Ferguson's bill to ban the sale of Assault Weapons Passes the WA State House

With a vote of 55-42, the Washington State House of Representatives passed House Bill 1240 which would ban the sale of assault weapons. The bill is now headed to the Senate for further consideration.

Read full story
355 comments
Washington State

WA State Senate Passes bill creating a pathway to allow access to regulated Psilocybin services for wellness purposes

On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, the Washington State Senate passed Substitute Senate Bill (SSB) 5263 which creates a task force and a state psilocybin board to research the creation of a regulated psilocybin program.

Read full story
35 comments
Washington State

Washington State Senate PASSES bill allowing interstate cannabis agreements if contingencies are met

Washington State Senate passed a bill that will allow the governor to enter into agreements with other legal states to permit imports and exports between licensed cannabis companies.

Read full story
58 comments
Oregon State

Oregon proposes a bill that would give low-income and homeless $1,000 a month

Oregon Senator Wlnsvey Campos and Representative Khanh Pham introduced a bill that would provide two years worth of $1,000 monthly payments to individuals who are experiencing homelessness, are at risk of homelessness, are severely rent burdened, or earn at or below 60 percent of the area median income.

Read full story
15 comments
Oregon State

Oregon bill would allow drivers to choose to either self-serve or have a gas station attendant pump their gas

Oregon Legislators are proposing a bill that would allow drivers to pump their own gas or receive service from a gas station attendant in Oregon. Representatives Shelly Boshart Davis and Julie Fahey came together again this 2023 legislative session along with Senators Daniel Bonham and Janeen Sollman to sponsor House Bill (HB) 2426.

Read full story
48 comments
Oregon State

Oregon Senator proposes bill that would require law enforcement officers complete at least 2 years of higher education

Oregon Senator Lew Frederick introduced a bill on February 14, 2023, to the Senate Committee on Judiciary, which would require police officers, corrections officers, parole and probation officers, regulatory specialists, and reserve officers to complete post-secondary education.

Read full story
1906 comments
Washington State

WA State House passed a bill requiring landlords to give tenants 180-220 days' notice of more than a 5% increase in rent

Washington State House Committee passed Substitute House Bill 1124 which states that a landlord may not increase a tenant's rent, excluding any charges for utilities, by more than 5 percent without providing written notice between 180 and 220 days before the increase takes effect. The notice must inform the tenant of the tenant's ability to terminate the tenancy without penalty.

Read full story
275 comments
Portland, OR

Montana and several fuel companies are suing Portland over Fossil Fuel Transportation

On behalf of the State of Montana, Attorney General Austin Knudsen, filed a lawsuit in federal court which requests that the court permanently prevent the city of Portland from taking further action to enforce or implement the fossil fuel terminal ordinance and related policies.

Read full story
4 comments
Washington State

Washington State House Committee PASSED a substitute bill that would change the police vehicle pursuit laws

Washington State House Committee passed a substitute bill that would allow police officers to engage in a vehicular pursuit if there is reasonable suspicion of a violent crime, sex offense, vehicular assault, domestic violence, escape, or driving under the influence.

Read full story
70 comments
Washington State

Washington State Legislature introduced companion bills that would expand legal sports betting in Washington

In Washington state, gambling is only legal while on the premises of a tribal casino, a restriction some are pushing to change. Senate Bill 5587 and House Bill 1630 are companion bills that were introduced to the Washington State Legislature and would authorize sports wagering at cardrooms and racetracks, not just in tribal operations.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Portland's 2023 Don't Be My Valentine Bar Crawl

Portland's 2023 Don't Be My Valentine Bar Crawl (Anti-Valentine's Day) is a night of carefree entertainment. Get access to all of Portland's Hottest Night Clubs. Come single or bring your date for the Anti-Valentines Day Party in Portland Oregon.

Read full story
Washington State

Washington State House and Senate Committee approves bills that would make FREE school meals for ALL K-12 students

The Washington State House Committee on Education and the State Senate Committee on Early Learning & K-12 Education passed two bills that would require all Washington school districts to provide free breakfast and lunch and would define school meals as part of basic education. That distinction means that the state would be required to provide funding for meals.

Read full story
296 comments
Washington State

Washington State Senate Committee approves bill to make drug possession a gross misdemeanor

The Washington State Senate Committee on Law and Justice approved a bill to make drug possession a gross misdemeanor. The Legislature is moving forward with Senate Bill 5536 and the bill is referred to the Ways & Means Committee.

Read full story
80 comments
Washington State

Democrats for Washington State Legislature propose "Universal Civic Duty Voting" a bill to make voting legally required

Democrats in the Washington State Legislature are backing a new proposal to make voting in elections mandatory. Senate Bill (SB) 5209 would require that every eligible voter either register to vote or obtain a waiver from the obligation to register to vote. No excuse is required for a waiver from the obligation to register to vote and waivers would be permanent unless withdrawn by registering to vote under any allowed method.

Read full story
102 comments

Frontier Airlines is offering GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Summer Passes for $399

Frontier Airlines just launched an unlimited GoWild! Pass for the summer, allowing travelers to fly anywhere the carrier goes however many times they want. The GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Summer Pass allows for unlimited flights throughout Frontier’s domestic and international network from May 2, 2023, through September 30, 2023, according to Frontier. The pass will cost $399 per person.

Read full story
3 comments
Oregon State

ALL 30 Oregon Senators support a bill to require remote state workers that live out of state pay their own travel costs

Oregon Senator Tim Knopp introduced a bill that shows bipartisan support from ALL 30 Oregon Senators. Senate Bill (SB) 853 would prohibit state employees from receiving travel reimbursement who work remotely full-time and live in another state.

Read full story
416 comments

Biden wants Congress to pass the "Junk Fee Prevention Act" to eliminate unfair and costly junk fees

President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to take action to address some of the most persistent and unfair fees that Americans face by passing a Junk Fee Prevention Act. The president believes this will not only save Americans billions a year but make our markets more competitive.

Read full story
205 comments
Portland, OR

TriMet, C-TRAN, and Portland Streetcar will offer FREE rides on February 4 to honor and celebrate Rosa Parks' birthday

On February 4, 2023, TriMet, C-TRAN and Portland Streetcar will offer FREE rides for the day to celebrate the birthday of the iconic Rosa Parks. If you’re riding on February 4, you won’t need to tap your Hop card or buy a ticket at the station. Just board and ride. Transfers are free, too. Ticket machines will decline purchases on this day and riders attempting to pay by Hop card will not be charged. Fare collection will resume at 2 a.m. on February 5, 2023.

Read full story
1 comments

"Green Comet" will be the closest to Earth on February 1, the first time in 50,000 years

A bright green comet named Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is passing by Earth for the first time in 50,000 years. C/2022 E3 (ZTF) hasn't made an appearance since the Stone Age, which is the time the Neanderthals roamed the Earth.

Read full story
38 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy