Montana and several fuel companies are suing Portland over Fossil Fuel Transportation

Michelle Northrop

Montana and several fuel companies are suing Portland over Fossil Fuel Transportation.

On behalf of the State of Montana, Attorney General Austin Knudsen, filed a lawsuit in federal court which requests that the court permanently prevent the city of Portland from taking further action to enforce or implement the fossil fuel terminal ordinance and related policies.

The State of Montana is suing in both its proprietary capacity (as a consumer of fuel) and in its sovereign capacity as parens patriae for all Montana citizens. Plaintiffs also include Western Energy Alliance, Pacific Propane Gas Association, Idaho Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association, Inc, and Christensen, Inc.

Attorney General Knudsen stated “American energy independence, which is critical for our national security and economic well-being, depends on reliable infrastructure to move products to consumers. The Portland government is artificially and intentionally preventing new and expanded infrastructure in order to achieve its politically motivated ‘climate action plan. Further, Portland’s hypocritical policies kneecap Montana industries and workers from getting our energy products to market while trying to protect its own citizens from the consequences of its short-sighted actions.”

Portland Oregon is the western terminus for BNSF and Union Pacific railway mainlines that cover two-thirds of the western United States, including the oil and gas-producing states of Montana, North Dakota, Colorado, Wyoming, and Utah. Connections to the BNSF and Union Pacific mainlines provide railway access to the rest of the United States and Canada.

By Portland limiting the supply of energy beyond its city limits, the ordinance dictates interstate and international trade policy, severs states throughout the west from fuel distribution streams, and is a violation of the United States Constitution and federal law, according to a press release from Attorney General Austin Knudsen's office.

Portland Oregon has the fourth largest port on the west coast and is located at the confluence of the Columbia and Willamette Rivers, at the end of rail and barge passage through the Cascade Mountains, and at the intersection of the I-5 and I-84 corridors.

The fuel terminals in Portland provide approximately 90 percent of the fuel for Oregon and southwest Washington. The city is the crucial transportation hub for energy distribution with a deep-water seaport, rail hub, truck distribution, and petroleum and natural gas pipelines, including the 400-mile Olympic Pipeline that connects Puget Sound refineries with a cluster of ten petroleum terminals in the city.

Portland is also the northern terminus of the Kinder Morgan pipeline, which distributes fuel products from the City to Eugene, Oregon, and surrounding Willamette Valley. An additional pipeline runs from the City’s fuel terminals to the Portland International Airport.

In 2015, Portland Oregon enacted policies to block the transportation of fuel through its border that prohibit the construction or expansion of transportation infrastructure that could be used to transport fuel outside the region. The city later adopted and readopted further zoning regulations in 2016, 2019, and 2022.

