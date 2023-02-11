Washington State Senate Committee approves bill to make drug possession a gross misdemeanor

Michelle Northrop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10KpvN_0kk0mX2D00
Washington State Senate Committee on Law & Justice approves bill to make drug possession a gross misdemeanor.Photo byTingey Injury Law FirmonUnsplash

The Washington State Senate Committee on Law and Justice approved a bill to make drug possession a gross misdemeanor. The Legislature is moving forward with Senate Bill 5536 and the bill is referred to the Ways & Means Committee.

On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the Washington State Senate committee passed an amended Senate Bill (SB) 5536, which would make drug possession a gross misdemeanor and incorporate the treatment options recommended by the Substance Use Recovery Services Advisory Committee, a bipartisan committee that has met over the last two years to discuss the state’s drug possession law.

Senate Bill (SB) 5536 would increase the penalty for knowing possession of a controlled substance or counterfeit substance to a gross misdemeanor. The maximum punishment for a gross misdemeanor is 364 days in county jail and/or a fine of up to $5,000.

Along with making drug possession a gross misdemeanor, the bill would allow people charged with possession to take part in a pretrial diversion program. The pretrial diversion program consists of the defendant agreeing to meaningfully engage in a substance use disorder treatment program in exchange for the state dismissing the simple possession charge.

At the arraignment on a charge of simple possession, the judge must advise the individual of the availability and process of the pretrial diversion program. If the defendant successfully completes pretrial diversion, including meaningful engagement with treatment or services, the court must dismiss the charge or charges.

The bill also has several requirements for increasing access to treatments and services. If passed, the Health Care Authority would make funding available for the construction of recovery residences in all regions of the state. Those residences could receive a real and personal property tax exemption.

The Health Care Authority would also develop training for parents of children with substance use disorders and establish grants for programs to help people recovering from addiction find job opportunities. The bill would provide money for several different treatments and services. It offers funding to expand opioid medication in local jails, treatment for mental health, and addiction, and establishes crisis relief centers.

Sponsoring SB 5536 includes Senators June Robinson, John Lovick, Christine Rolfes, Mark Mullet, Manka Dhingra, Andy Billig, Bob Hasegawa, Karen Keiser, Patty Kuderer, Marko Liias, Liz Lovelett, T'wina Nobles, Emily Randall, Derek Stanford, Lisa Wellman, and Claire Wilson.

Senator Manka Dhingra, the chair of the Law and Justice Committee, said that “What has been really fascinating when trying to deal with the Blake issue is really the fact that everyone is coming to this work with the intention of getting people treatment and helping them on their journey to recovery.”

On February 25, 2021, The Washington State Supreme Court ruled in State vs Blake, that the state's drug possession law was unconstitutional because it did not require prosecutors to prove that the defendant knowingly possessed the drugs. The ruling meant no state law made simple possession of a drug a crime.

In April 2021, the Washington State Legislature passed Engrossed Senate Bill 5476, which states that those who are found in possession of a controlled substance should be offered diversion to treatment twice before being jailed and prosecuted. Possession of a controlled substance was also lowered from a felony to a misdemeanor. That law expires on July 1, 2023.

Republican Senator Mike Padden disagreed with making drug possession a gross misdemeanor. At the Washington state law and justice hearing on February 9, 2023, Senator Padden stated:

"The reason I think it's important we continue with a felony is that we need the proper leverage to get these folks into treatment. The judicial infrastructure is already set up to treat these like a felony."

Senator Manka Dhingra responded and said a felony charge goes too far because the conviction often has "collateral consequences" for offenders.

