Democrats for Washington State Legislature propose "Universal Civic Duty Voting" a bill to make voting legally required

Democrats for Washington State Legislature propose "Universal Civic Duty Voting" which will make it illegal to not vote. Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash

Democrats in the Washington State Legislature are backing a new proposal to make voting in elections mandatory.

Senate Bill (SB) 5209 would require that every eligible voter either register to vote or obtain a waiver from the obligation to register to vote. No excuse is required for a waiver from the obligation to register to vote and waivers would be permanent unless withdrawn by registering to vote under any allowed method.

SB 5209 would also require that every registered voter would need to return a ballot for each primary and general election. The bill clarifies that blank ballots may be returned and there would be no punishment for non-compliance. The Secretary of State will also need to implement a plan for expanded voter registration, including a statewide education plan on civic duty voting. If Senate Bill 5209 passes, mandatory voting would take effect in Washington state in 2026.

At the committee meeting on January 31, 2023, Senator Jeff Wilson noted that turnout in last November’s general election was about 64 percent, meaning that the proposal would have turned 36 percent of Washington registered voters into lawbreakers.

Senator Jeff Wilson said "I'm not sure what's scarier, taking away the right not to vote, or that so many of my colleagues in the state Senate think this is a good idea. I'm not sure they get it. In this country, we cherish the right to vote, but we also cherish the right to say 'no, thank you.'"

Even though there’s no penalty for failure to vote, Senator Wilson objects by saying that “There’s no consequence now, but what would keep it from having a consequence later? That’s something to be very concerned about.”

14 Washington State Senators, including six members of the Senate Democratic Caucus, are sponsoring Senate Bill (SB) 5209. Senators Sam Hunt, Javier Valdez, Bob Hasegawa, and Patty Kuderer are among the 14 state Senators supporting Universal Civic Duty Voting.

Those who support universal voting argue that it would reduce divisiveness and polarization in politics by prompting candidates to appeal to a broader electorate.

Senator Sam Hunt stated that “Just like paying taxes and signing up for the draft for all males, it’s just another civic duty that we would require people to do. Democracy and voting is a basic part of our country and the more we get involved, I think the better and the stronger our government is."

Senator Hunt said that he got the idea for "Universal Civic Duty Voting" from Miles Rapoport, the former Connecticut Secretary of State and co-author of the recently published book titled "100% Democracy: The Case for Universal Voting."

Miles Rapoport was among many who testified before the committee on January 31, 2023. The former Connecticut Secretary of State believes that a neutral requirement like compulsory voting would be permissible under the First Amendment.

Senators Jeff Wilson, Jim Dozier, Phil Fortunato, and Jim McCune are among those who oppose Senate Bill 5209 and are members of the Senate Freedom Caucus, a group of senators concerned with individual liberties and the preservation of rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution.

Senator Jim McCune stated that “There is something fundamentally un-American about forcing someone to vote against their will. The First Amendment rights to free speech and free association mean no one should be compelled to make a political statement of support or associate with a candidate. Sometimes, withholding your vote can be a statement about your displeasure with all of the candidates or the system as a whole. While we, as lawmakers, should encourage everyone to participate in the system, we shouldn’t be trying to force them.”