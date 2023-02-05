Frontier Airlines is offering GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Summer Passes for $399

Frontier Airlines is offering all-you-can-fly GoWild! Summer Passes for $399. Photo by Miguel Ángel Sanz on Unsplash

Frontier Airlines just launched an unlimited GoWild! Pass for the summer, allowing travelers to fly anywhere the carrier goes however many times they want.

The GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Summer Pass allows for unlimited flights throughout Frontier’s domestic and international network from May 2, 2023, through September 30, 2023, according to Frontier. The pass will cost $399 per person.

If you want to travel unlimited for a full year, Frontier Airlines has GoWild All-You-Can-Fly Annual Passes for $1,299 starting May 2, 2023.

The GoWild All-You-Can-Fly Pass Benefits include:

An unlimited number of flights

Access to Frontier's domestic and international destinations

Travel that will keep your miles from expiring

Get confirmed bookings the day before a flight departure for domestic travel and starting 10 days before the flight departure for international travel

After purchasing either the GoWild! Summer Pass or the GoWild! Annual Pass, travelers will log in to their Frontier Miles Account and search and book a flight the day before for domestic departures or up to 10 days before for international departures.

Travelers will then have to pay 1 cent in airfare for each flight, plus applicable taxes, fees, and charges. Your pass will be valid starting May 2, 2023, and according to Frontier Airlines, there are a limited number of passes available.

Extra travel options like baggage or seat selection, for example, are not included in the cost of the pass and can be purchased separately. Once you have booked your flight, you are ready to fly.

Book an unlimited amount of flights for as long as the pass is valid. Flights and seats are subject to availability and last seat availability is not guaranteed. The GoWild! Pass is non-transferable. The pass holder is the only allowed passenger to travel with the GoWild! Pass privileges.

The GoWild! All-you-can-fly Summer and GoWild! All-you-can-fly Annual Pass will automatically renew for the period terms unless you cancel. Flights are subject to blackout periods and the pass is not eligible to earn miles or status. Travel qualifies as an activity and will extend your Frontier Miles expiration.

To purchase the GoWild! Pass, the traveler must be 18 years or older and a resident of the United States. The pass holder may be under the age of 18 but must be a resident of the United States, however, if the pass holder is under the age of 13 they must be enrolled by their parent or legal guardian.