ALL 30 Oregon Senators support a bill to require remote state workers that live out of state pay their own travel costs

ALL 30 Oregon Senators support Senate Bill 853 which would require remote employees that live out of state to pay their own travel costs. Photo by everett mcintire on Unsplash

Oregon Senator Tim Knopp introduced a bill that shows bipartisan support from ALL 30 Oregon Senators. Senate Bill (SB) 853 would prohibit state employees from receiving travel reimbursement who work remotely full-time and live in another state.

Senator Knopp released the following statement: “Last summer, I heard from taxpayers and state employees alike who were outraged at the practice of reimbursing travel for out-of-state, highly-paid government workers to be flown back to Oregon to do their job at taxpayer expense. It’s a fundamental equity issue. Most local state employees don’t get paid to commute to work. I’m thankful to have 29 Senate co-sponsors and impressive bipartisan support in the House. Now begins the work of advancing it through the process.”

SB 853 would require state employees who live full-time in other states, to pay their own travel costs when they return to Oregon on state business. When these employees need to appear in person for meetings or other job duties, the Oregon taxpayers shouldn't have to pay the expense.

According to data provided by the Oregon Department of Administrative Services (DAS), Oregon state has roughly 40,000 state employees. Of those 40,000 state employees, 7,691 employees are working remotely full-time and almost 500 employees work remotely full-time and live outside of the state.

Here's the breakdown of two of the state's biggest agencies:

The Oregon Department of Human Services has 2,446 people working remotely in Oregon and another 157 working from other states.

The Oregon Health Authority has 1,281 workers who are working remotely in Oregon and 99 who live in other states.

Some state employees live in relatively close states like Washington or Idaho. For example, 176 Oregon state employees live in Washington. However, 300 workers live in more distant states, including Minnesota, Michigan, California, Arizona, North Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Texas, Arkansas, Georgia, Utah, Mississippi, New Mexico, South Carolina, Nevada, Maine, New York, Connecticut, North Dakota, and Wisconsin.

The DAS list does not include remote employees at the Oregon Lottery, the State Treasury, the secretary of State's Office, or the Department of Justice. Those employees are classified as "full-time remote," which means they've gotten permission to live and work in another state and are now expected to work in Oregon for fewer than eight days a year.

During the pandemic, remote work skyrocketed. As a result, a state HR policy went into effect in December 2021 that stated "employees who work under the full-time remote work model must be reimbursed by the agency for travel to and from the central workplace."

Senate Bill 853 would end that policy.