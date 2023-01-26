Washington State Auditor's Office was unable to verify $1 billion in relief aid from state agencies. Photo by Patricia Zavala on Unsplash

The Washington State Auditor Office (SAO) conducts a Single Audit yearly to examine whether state agencies followed appropriate guidelines and properly accounted for federal funding. The SAO audit works to increase public transparency and accountability for Washington residents.

When the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic started to affect residents and businesses, the Washington state agencies invested billions of dollars in federal money to help support the residents and businesses of the state. In 2021, the Washington state agencies spent almost $37 billion in federal funds. A 42% increase compared to 2020.

The 2021 Single Audit was the first to review an entire year of COVID-19-related emergency funding. The Washington State Auditor's Office issued 61 findings across 21 federal programs and was unable to verify if $1 billion was spent according to federal requirements because of a lack of documentation.

The SAO found that there are significant problems with how the state agencies monitored the COVID-19 relief funding and other federal money they awarded to other organizations. The state agencies continue to lack safeguards to ensure they spend federal money only for allowable purposes and properly document their expenses.

For the first time since 2003, SAO determined an entire state program could not be audited because of insufficient records. This resulted in auditors questioning at least $271 million in childcare provider payments, which could lead to the federal government asking for partial or full repayment.

More than half of the SAO findings are about problems that they have previously reported to the state management. Thirty-one findings across seven state agencies remain unresolved from previous audits, including some issues that they have reported annually for more than a decade.

“While state programs shouldered an enormous burden in the midst of the pandemic, the public expects them to account for how they spent federal tax dollars,” said State Auditor Pat McCarthy. “Our extensive review offers state agencies insights into where they missed the mark, and recommendations for how to fix it.”

The full report is 1,083 pages, which can be found here. A summary can be found here.