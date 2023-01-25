Washington state senators propose a bill to ban drivers from making a "right turn on red" near certain facilities

Washington Senators propose a bill that would ban drivers from making a "right turn on red" within 1000 feet of certain facilities. Photo by Joshua Olsen on Unsplash

Washington state senators proposed a bill that would prohibit drivers from making a right turn at a red light within 1,000 feet of certain places such as schools, parks, hospitals, and any other facility with high levels of pedestrian traffic. Crosswalks have been significantly less safe and less comfortable for pedestrians.

Senate Bill (SB) 5514 states that a driver at a red signal or red arrow at a controlled intersection may not proceed to make a right turn from a one-way or two-way street into a two-way street or a one-way street carrying traffic in the direction of the right turn at any such intersection within 1,000 feet of the following facilities:

Elementary or secondary schools



Child care centers



Public parks or playgrounds



Recreation centers or facilities



Libraries



Public transit center



Hospitals and senior centers

Drivers will also be prohibited from turning right at a red signal or red arrow that is around any other facility with high levels of pedestrian traffic that would be determined by the appropriate local jurisdiction or the department of transportation if the bill passes.

The Washington traffic safety commission and the department of transportation would have to develop a statewide public awareness campaign to inform and educate Washington citizens about the prohibition of right turns on red in certain intersections if SB 5514 passes. "No Turn On Red" signs will still need to be installed at all appropriate locations under the proposed bill.

Senators John Lovick, Rebecca Saldaña, Noel Frame, Derek Stanford, Marko Liias, Andy Billig, Joe Nguyen, Jamie Pedersen, Javier Valdez, and Claire Wilson are all sponsoring the bill.

SB 5514 was first read and referred to the Committee on Transportation on Monday, January 23, 2023. If the bill passes, the act will take effect on July 1, 2024.

Allowing right turns on red was initially to help conserve fuel. The Energy Policy and Conservation Act of 1975 required that in order for a state to receive federal assistance in developing mandated conservation programs, they must permit right turns on red lights.