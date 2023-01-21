Seattle, WA

2023 Emerald City Comic Con

Michelle Northrop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z4ZWq_0kLGsBTx00
Emerald City Comic Con in Seattle is from March 2-5, 2023.Photo byHello I'm NikonUnsplash

Emerald City Comic Con (ECCC) is the Pacific Northwest's premier event where fans can interact with award-winning comic artists, anime creators, and their favorite TV and film stars.

From March 2-5, 2023 at The Seattle Convention Center, fans can celebrate pop culture with other fans and discover exclusive merchandise and unique artwork. Fans can explore the Show Floor, experience an array of panels, check out their favorite creators on Artist Alley or discover someone new.

Get a chance to meet your favorite on-screen talent in real life!

Scream stars Matthew Lillard, Neve Campbell, Skeet Ulrich, and Jamie Kennedy are joining the impressive guest line-up of special guests, panelists, exhibitors, and more at Emerald City Comic Con 2023.

Scream drew in audiences when it first premiered in 1996 and has grown into an iconic horror franchise with five movies. Neve Campbell (Sidney Prescott) has been at the center of all five Scream movies, and Skeet Ulrich reprised his role as Billy Loomis in Scream 2022. On March 10, 2023, Scream Vl will be released.

Doctor Who star David Tennant, along with Arrow stars Stephen Amell, Emily Bett Rickards, and Colton Haynes are a few stars among the many guests who are attending.

Cast members Katee Sackhoff, Mercedes Varnado, and Simon Kassianides from The Mandalorian will also be attending. Along with Clone Wars stars Ashely Eckstein, Matt Lanter, James Arnold Taylor, and Dee Bradley Baker.

Recently announced guests for this year's show include Natalie Van Sistine (Yor) and Megan Shipman (Anya) from Spy x Family. The mother/daughter duo will join the guest lineup at ECCC. Spy x Family is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Tatsuya Endo. The story follows a spy who has to "build a family" to execute a mission, not realizing that the girl he adopts as his daughter is a telepath, and the woman he agrees to be in a marriage with is a skilled assassin.

Tickets are on sale now and the ECCC event starts at 10:00 AM and goes to 7:00 PM. Hours on Sunday, March 5 differ and the ECCC event ends at 5:00 PM.

Children 5 and under will be admitted for free and no ticket is required. The 4-Day Kids tickets are for children 6-12 years old. 13 and older must purchase an adult ticket. Be prepared to show proof of age onsite. All minors under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a parent and/or guardian.

This year, ECCC will take place at the new Seattle Convention Center Summit Building located right down the street from ECCC’s previous home. The new building is located at 900 Pine Street Seattle, WA 98101. Fans will enter the building at the 9th Avenue entrance, across the street from the Paramount Theater.

