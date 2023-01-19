Portland representative introduced numerous bills to make Narcan more accessible

Portland Representative Maxine Dexter proposed numerous bills to make Naloxone more accessible. Photo by NEXT Distro on Unsplash

In 2021, nearly a third of Oregon’s counties saw more people die from fentanyl overdoses than overdoses from any other drug according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA). 745 Oregonians unintentionally, and fatally, overdosed on opioids.

Representative Maxine Dexter, who is also a pulmonary and critical care doctor at Kaiser Permanente, is proposing numerous bills this year in hopes to reduce opioid overdoses in Oregon. Dexter stated that there are restrictions on who can distribute naloxone and she wants to loosen those restrictions and allow police officers, firefighters, and others to distribute naloxone kits.

Naloxone, also called Narcan, is used to reverse opioid overdoses. It can very quickly restore normal breathing for a person whose breathing has slowed down or stopped because of an opioid overdose. Narcan can be purchased from a pharmacist without a prescription and only works for opioid drugs such as heroin, fentanyl, morphine, oxycodone (e.g. OxyContin, Percocet), oxymorphone (e.g. Opana), hydrocodone (e.g. Vicodin), codeine and methadone.

Narcan nasal spray is considered to be easier to use than generic naloxone. Generic naloxone must be injected but costs less. Narcan costs around $150 for two doses.

Several of the bills Maxine Dexter is sponsoring are:

House Bill 2883, would provide immunity from civil and criminal liability to school administrators, teachers, or other school employees who administer naloxone to pupils experiencing opiate overdoses.

House Bill 2885 would allow the owner of a building that is open to the public, such as a bar or library, to have naloxone kits on hand. It also directs the Oregon Health Authority to authorize the distribution of naloxone and set up a process for building owners to obtain kits at potentially discounted prices.

House Bill 2887 would allow law enforcement officers, emergency medical service workers, and firefighters to distribute naloxone kits to individuals at risk of overdosing, their families, and anyone who requests them. Emergency first responders frequently use naloxone while they are out on calls.

House Bill 2880 would decriminalize distributing fentanyl test strips, smoking pipes, and other items that are used to reduce harm to drug users. Fentanyl testing strips can alert drug users to the presence of the potentially deadly opioid in cocaine or heroin. However, there are legal barriers to handing out the strips, Oregon law still considers them prohibited drug paraphernalia.

Healthline reported that Narcan is safe to give someone if you think they may have overdosed on opioids but aren’t sure. If naloxone is administered and someone doesn't have any opioids in their body, it won't have any effect on them. Naloxone is a safe antidote to a suspected overdose. When given in time, it can save a life.

An overdose is always a medical emergency. Individuals should call 911 immediately after administering naloxone and be aware that it may take multiple doses of naloxone to reverse the overdose.

Oregon does have a Good Samaritan law that offers protections for people that give naloxone to someone to reverse an opioid overdose. There is no liability as long as naloxone is administered in good faith.