Washington state representatives introduce bills to protect abortion access and health care providers

Michelle Northrop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MHpMC_0kHBlg2m00
Washington state representatives introduce bills to protect abortion access and health care providers.Photo byHush Naidoo Jade PhotographyonUnsplash

Washington lawmakers are introducing new bills to ensure reproductive care is protected for anyone seeking help in Washington state. Many other states around the nation are passing laws to severely restrict abortion access after Roe v. Wade was overturned in June 2022.

Washington State Representative Marcus Riccelli and Washington State Senator Jesse Salomon introduced House Bill 1340 and Senate Bill 5400 to the legislature. The bills would ensure that health providers can't be disciplined or have their license denied for "unprofessional conduct" if that was the result of providing reproductive health services or gender-affirming care following the Washington state law, regardless of where the patient resides.

Providers who have been punished in violation of another state's laws won't be denied based on the service provider if it is legal and allowed in Washington state.

“Washington will remain a place where access to essential healthcare will be vigorously protected, and that includes protecting the providers who ensure patients can get care. Spokane and other communities across the border have seen an increase in patients coming from Idaho seeking reproductive health care because of the laws passed in that state and with that increase comes more risk that our providers could have their license to practice threatened. We can’t let that happen,” said Representative Marcus Riccelli.

Since the legislative session began on January 9, lawmakers have introduced bills that would eliminate cost-sharing for patients seeking abortion care, provide protection to consumer reproductive health data and protect employers that provide reproductive health care services.

Dr. Katina Rue who is the President of the Washington State Medical Association stated

“Since the fall of Roe, Washington state physicians and health care providers have been concerned about how the anti-choice laws of other states may impact us here. We want to continue providing the full range of reproductive health care services, including abortion, to our patients without fear that doing so could put our medical license in jeopardy. The state must continue to be a safe haven for access to abortion for our healthcare professionals as well as the patients they serve. This legislation will ensure stronger protections as we navigate these new uncertainties.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Clark County WA# Seattle# Olympia WA# Spokane WA# Abortion

Comments / 41

Published by

Writer, aspiring genealogist, and coffee lover covering the news in the SW Washington/PDX area.

Vancouver, WA
223 followers

More from Michelle Northrop

Oregon State

Portland representative introduced numerous bills to make Narcan more accessible

In 2021, nearly a third of Oregon’s counties saw more people die from fentanyl overdoses than overdoses from any other drug according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA). 745 Oregonians unintentionally, and fatally, overdosed on opioids.

Read full story
3 comments
Washington State

Washington State Attorney General filed a bill that would force car dealers to provide used auto warranties

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Washington State Representative David Hackney, have filed a bill in the legislature that would force car dealers to provide used auto warranties.

Read full story
93 comments

Egg prices have increased due to bird flu and inflation

The price of a dozen large eggs has seemingly doubled, compared to what the cost was this time last year. In some states, it’s even tripled. Bureau of Labor Statistics data (BLS) shows that the national average price for a dozen large Grade A eggs is $4.25 in December 2022. One year earlier a dozen large Grade A eggs were only $1.79.

Read full story
5 comments
Washington State

Washington state legislator seeks minimum wage for incarcerated individuals

Washington state legislator Tarra Simmons, wants inmates to start making minimum wage for prison jobs. Simmons argues that the 13th amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which outlawed slavery, excluded inmates and that allowed states to continue "exploiting" people.

Read full story
169 comments
Washington State

12,000 people are experiencing unsheltered homelessness across Washington state, Inslee seeks $4 Billion to help

Washington state Governor Jay Inslee proposes $4 billion towards affordable housing over the next six years. Governor Inslee calls for legislators to prioritize housing, homelessness, and mental health.

Read full story
155 comments
Seattle, WA

Seattle Public School District is suing Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, TikTok, and Youtube

On Friday, January 6, 2023, the Seattle Public School district filed a lawsuit against social media companies including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, SnapChat, and YouTube for creating a youth mental health crisis.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

2023 Portland's Folk Festival

2023 Portland's Folk Festival will be held on January 13th, 14th, and 15th. The annual celebration of folk, Americana, and roots music will be hosted by McMenamin's Crystal Ballroom in Portland Oregon.

Read full story
Vancouver, WA

Climb your way through 2023

The Source Climbing Center offers a unique full-body workout, without the boredom that may be experienced at a regular gym. The Source Climbing Center is Clark County’s only facility dedicated to indoor rock climbing. The Source features 3,900 sq ft of the top rope and lead climbing terrain, 1,200 sq ft of bouldering terrain, and an 800 sq ft kids mezzanine for classes, birthday parties, and private events. There is also a fitness area that is equipped for members to train with cardio and weight equipment.

Read full story

AAA offers mobile electric vehicle charging

AAA offers Mobile Electric Vehicle Charging.Photo byCHUTTERSNAPonUnsplash. One of the biggest obstacles a driver faces when getting into an electric vehicle (EV) is the fear of running out of charge while they are on the road.

Read full story
Washington State

Washington state is looking to lower the blood alcohol concentration (BAC) limit from 0.08% to 0.05%

Washington state is pushing to lower the blood alcohol concentration (BAC) limit from 0.08% to 0.05%.Photo byKenny EliasononUnsplash. Washington state Senators Jon Lovick and Marko Liias are pushing to lower the legally-allowed blood-alcohol concentration (BAC) limit from 0.08% to 0.05%. The bill is to help make the state’s roads and streets safer for both pedestrians and drivers.

Read full story
Portland, ME

Looking for a haunted good time?

Haunted Shanghai Tunnel Tour with beer tastingPhoto byJorge RojasonUnsplash. Looking for something unique and thrilling to do? Consider visiting the Shanghai Tunnels. Known for being one of the most haunted places in America.

Read full story
Washington State

Washington state's minimum wage is the highest in the U.S.

Starting January 1, 2023, the minimum wage in Washington state will increase to $15.74 per hour for employees who are 16 and older. That's an 8.6 percent increase or $1.25. The minimum wage was $14.49 per hour in 2022. Minors who are 14 or 15 years old will be able to make $13.38 per hour in 2023, no less than 85% of the minimum wage.

Read full story
112 comments
Portland, OR

C-TRAN and TriMet are offering free rides and extended hours this New Year's Eve

C-TRAN and TriMet offering Free rides this New Year's EvePhoto bySlava KeyzmanonUnsplash. Celebrate this New Year carefree and let C-TRAN be your transportation this year. Plan ahead and get home safely.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

PGE and Pacific Power customers are going to see an increase in rates starting January 1, 2023

Pacific Power is offering a new discount program for customers with lower incomesPhoto byClint PattersononUnsplash. Portland General Electric (PGE) and Pacific Power are increasing their rates starting January 1, 2023.

Read full story
21 comments
Clark County, WA

Clark County fireworks, the do's and the don'ts

Vancouver, Ridgefield, and La Center prohibit the discharge of fireworks within city limits.Photo byThomas M. EvansonUnsplash. Want to ring in the New Year with a bang? Before you do, make sure you know which cities across Clark County have prohibited fireworks to ensure that you don't get a hefty fine.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy