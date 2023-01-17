Washington state representatives introduce bills to protect abortion access and health care providers. Photo by Hush Naidoo Jade Photography on Unsplash

Washington lawmakers are introducing new bills to ensure reproductive care is protected for anyone seeking help in Washington state. Many other states around the nation are passing laws to severely restrict abortion access after Roe v. Wade was overturned in June 2022.

Washington State Representative Marcus Riccelli and Washington State Senator Jesse Salomon introduced House Bill 1340 and Senate Bill 5400 to the legislature. The bills would ensure that health providers can't be disciplined or have their license denied for "unprofessional conduct" if that was the result of providing reproductive health services or gender-affirming care following the Washington state law, regardless of where the patient resides.

Providers who have been punished in violation of another state's laws won't be denied based on the service provider if it is legal and allowed in Washington state.

“Washington will remain a place where access to essential healthcare will be vigorously protected, and that includes protecting the providers who ensure patients can get care. Spokane and other communities across the border have seen an increase in patients coming from Idaho seeking reproductive health care because of the laws passed in that state and with that increase comes more risk that our providers could have their license to practice threatened. We can’t let that happen,” said Representative Marcus Riccelli.

Since the legislative session began on January 9, lawmakers have introduced bills that would eliminate cost-sharing for patients seeking abortion care, provide protection to consumer reproductive health data and protect employers that provide reproductive health care services.

Dr. Katina Rue who is the President of the Washington State Medical Association stated

“Since the fall of Roe, Washington state physicians and health care providers have been concerned about how the anti-choice laws of other states may impact us here. We want to continue providing the full range of reproductive health care services, including abortion, to our patients without fear that doing so could put our medical license in jeopardy. The state must continue to be a safe haven for access to abortion for our healthcare professionals as well as the patients they serve. This legislation will ensure stronger protections as we navigate these new uncertainties.”