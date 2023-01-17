Washington State Attorney General filed a bill that would force car dealers to provide used auto warranties

Michelle Northrop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hWTNe_0kGvOg5U00
Washington State Attorney General filed a bill that would force auto dealers to provide used car warranties to customers.Photo byParker GibbsonUnsplash

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Washington State Representative David Hackney, have filed a bill in the legislature that would force car dealers to provide used auto warranties.

The proposal would protect Washington used car buyers if their vehicle breaks down or malfunctions shortly after it is purchased. Washington residents would have the right to a full refund, or the dealer must cover most of the costs of the mechanical repairs.

If an auto dealer cannot fix the car after three attempts, it will have to refund the cost of the purchase minus a small mileage fee. If a used car is out of service for a total of 45 days then the auto dealer also must refund the cost of the purchase.

The Used Motor Vehicles Express Warranties Act, HB 1184, would cover vehicles on a sliding scale which would depend on the number of miles that are on the odometer at purchase and applies to cars that are less than 20 years old.

Vehicles with 40,000 miles or less will have 90 days or 3,750 miles of coverage depending on which number the car buyer hits first. Between 40,000 to 79,999 miles, the coverage is limited to 60 days or 2,500 miles. Between 80,000 to 124,999 miles, the coverage is limited to 30 days or 1,250 miles. Vehicles with over 125,000 miles would have no warranty protection.

Currently, most used cars that are sold out of dealerships in Washington state have an implied warranty. That means the car will be fit for purposes of ordinary driving, be reasonably safe, without major defects, and will be of the average quality of similar cars available for sale in the same price range.

According to Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, that warranty must be negotiated and signed before a deal is done. Consumers have been reporting instances of car dealers requiring them to waive their protections under this implied warranty. Between January 2021 and July 2022, 557 Washington residents filed complaints to the Attorney General’s Office against used car dealers.

The new law would require auto dealers to provide the same limited warranty and dealers cannot ask buyers to waive this warranty. Any auto dealers who violate the new law face penalties under the state Consumer Protection Act of up to $7,500 per violation.

Arizona, Connecticut, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, and New York are the only states to have used auto warranty laws. If the bill passes, Washington state will have one of the toughest used auto warranty laws in the country.

“The bill’s going to help everyday Washingtonians who are making a major purchase, a car, and making sure that they’ve got a warranty that protects them if they drive away and they’ve got a lemon,” said Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Clark County WA# Seattle# Olympia WA# Spokane WA# Used cars

Comments / 97

Published by

Writer, aspiring genealogist, and coffee lover covering the news in the SW Washington/PDX area.

Vancouver, WA
224 followers

More from Michelle Northrop

Seattle, WA

2023 Emerald City Comic Con

Emerald City Comic Con (ECCC) is the Pacific Northwest's premier event where fans can interact with award-winning comic artists, anime creators, and their favorite TV and film stars.

Read full story
Oregon State

Portland representative introduced numerous bills to make Narcan more accessible

In 2021, nearly a third of Oregon’s counties saw more people die from fentanyl overdoses than overdoses from any other drug according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA). 745 Oregonians unintentionally, and fatally, overdosed on opioids.

Read full story
3 comments
Washington State

Washington state representatives introduce bills to protect abortion access and health care providers

Washington lawmakers are introducing new bills to ensure reproductive care is protected for anyone seeking help in Washington state. Many other states around the nation are passing laws to severely restrict abortion access after Roe v. Wade was overturned in June 2022.

Read full story
41 comments

Egg prices have increased due to bird flu and inflation

The price of a dozen large eggs has seemingly doubled, compared to what the cost was this time last year. In some states, it’s even tripled. Bureau of Labor Statistics data (BLS) shows that the national average price for a dozen large Grade A eggs is $4.25 in December 2022. One year earlier a dozen large Grade A eggs were only $1.79.

Read full story
5 comments
Washington State

Washington state legislator seeks minimum wage for incarcerated individuals

Washington state legislator Tarra Simmons, wants inmates to start making minimum wage for prison jobs. Simmons argues that the 13th amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which outlawed slavery, excluded inmates and that allowed states to continue "exploiting" people.

Read full story
169 comments
Washington State

12,000 people are experiencing unsheltered homelessness across Washington state, Inslee seeks $4 Billion to help

Washington state Governor Jay Inslee proposes $4 billion towards affordable housing over the next six years. Governor Inslee calls for legislators to prioritize housing, homelessness, and mental health.

Read full story
154 comments
Seattle, WA

Seattle Public School District is suing Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, TikTok, and Youtube

On Friday, January 6, 2023, the Seattle Public School district filed a lawsuit against social media companies including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, SnapChat, and YouTube for creating a youth mental health crisis.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

2023 Portland's Folk Festival

2023 Portland's Folk Festival will be held on January 13th, 14th, and 15th. The annual celebration of folk, Americana, and roots music will be hosted by McMenamin's Crystal Ballroom in Portland Oregon.

Read full story
Vancouver, WA

Climb your way through 2023

The Source Climbing Center offers a unique full-body workout, without the boredom that may be experienced at a regular gym. The Source Climbing Center is Clark County’s only facility dedicated to indoor rock climbing. The Source features 3,900 sq ft of the top rope and lead climbing terrain, 1,200 sq ft of bouldering terrain, and an 800 sq ft kids mezzanine for classes, birthday parties, and private events. There is also a fitness area that is equipped for members to train with cardio and weight equipment.

Read full story

AAA offers mobile electric vehicle charging

AAA offers Mobile Electric Vehicle Charging.Photo byCHUTTERSNAPonUnsplash. One of the biggest obstacles a driver faces when getting into an electric vehicle (EV) is the fear of running out of charge while they are on the road.

Read full story
Washington State

Washington state is looking to lower the blood alcohol concentration (BAC) limit from 0.08% to 0.05%

Washington state is pushing to lower the blood alcohol concentration (BAC) limit from 0.08% to 0.05%.Photo byKenny EliasononUnsplash. Washington state Senators Jon Lovick and Marko Liias are pushing to lower the legally-allowed blood-alcohol concentration (BAC) limit from 0.08% to 0.05%. The bill is to help make the state’s roads and streets safer for both pedestrians and drivers.

Read full story
Portland, ME

Looking for a haunted good time?

Haunted Shanghai Tunnel Tour with beer tastingPhoto byJorge RojasonUnsplash. Looking for something unique and thrilling to do? Consider visiting the Shanghai Tunnels. Known for being one of the most haunted places in America.

Read full story
Washington State

Washington state's minimum wage is the highest in the U.S.

Starting January 1, 2023, the minimum wage in Washington state will increase to $15.74 per hour for employees who are 16 and older. That's an 8.6 percent increase or $1.25. The minimum wage was $14.49 per hour in 2022. Minors who are 14 or 15 years old will be able to make $13.38 per hour in 2023, no less than 85% of the minimum wage.

Read full story
112 comments
Portland, OR

C-TRAN and TriMet are offering free rides and extended hours this New Year's Eve

C-TRAN and TriMet offering Free rides this New Year's EvePhoto bySlava KeyzmanonUnsplash. Celebrate this New Year carefree and let C-TRAN be your transportation this year. Plan ahead and get home safely.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

PGE and Pacific Power customers are going to see an increase in rates starting January 1, 2023

Pacific Power is offering a new discount program for customers with lower incomesPhoto byClint PattersononUnsplash. Portland General Electric (PGE) and Pacific Power are increasing their rates starting January 1, 2023.

Read full story
21 comments
Clark County, WA

Clark County fireworks, the do's and the don'ts

Vancouver, Ridgefield, and La Center prohibit the discharge of fireworks within city limits.Photo byThomas M. EvansonUnsplash. Want to ring in the New Year with a bang? Before you do, make sure you know which cities across Clark County have prohibited fireworks to ensure that you don't get a hefty fine.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy