Washington State Attorney General filed a bill that would force car dealers to provide used auto warranties

Washington State Attorney General filed a bill that would force auto dealers to provide used car warranties to customers. Photo by Parker Gibbs on Unsplash

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Washington State Representative David Hackney, have filed a bill in the legislature that would force car dealers to provide used auto warranties.

The proposal would protect Washington used car buyers if their vehicle breaks down or malfunctions shortly after it is purchased. Washington residents would have the right to a full refund, or the dealer must cover most of the costs of the mechanical repairs.

If an auto dealer cannot fix the car after three attempts, it will have to refund the cost of the purchase minus a small mileage fee. If a used car is out of service for a total of 45 days then the auto dealer also must refund the cost of the purchase.

The Used Motor Vehicles Express Warranties Act, HB 1184, would cover vehicles on a sliding scale which would depend on the number of miles that are on the odometer at purchase and applies to cars that are less than 20 years old.

Vehicles with 40,000 miles or less will have 90 days or 3,750 miles of coverage depending on which number the car buyer hits first. Between 40,000 to 79,999 miles, the coverage is limited to 60 days or 2,500 miles. Between 80,000 to 124,999 miles, the coverage is limited to 30 days or 1,250 miles. Vehicles with over 125,000 miles would have no warranty protection.

Currently, most used cars that are sold out of dealerships in Washington state have an implied warranty. That means the car will be fit for purposes of ordinary driving, be reasonably safe, without major defects, and will be of the average quality of similar cars available for sale in the same price range.

According to Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, that warranty must be negotiated and signed before a deal is done. Consumers have been reporting instances of car dealers requiring them to waive their protections under this implied warranty. Between January 2021 and July 2022, 557 Washington residents filed complaints to the Attorney General’s Office against used car dealers.

The new law would require auto dealers to provide the same limited warranty and dealers cannot ask buyers to waive this warranty. Any auto dealers who violate the new law face penalties under the state Consumer Protection Act of up to $7,500 per violation.

Arizona, Connecticut, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, and New York are the only states to have used auto warranty laws. If the bill passes, Washington state will have one of the toughest used auto warranty laws in the country.

“The bill’s going to help everyday Washingtonians who are making a major purchase, a car, and making sure that they’ve got a warranty that protects them if they drive away and they’ve got a lemon,” said Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson.