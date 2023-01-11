Washington state legislator seeks minimum wage for incarcerated individuals

Michelle Northrop

Washington State Legislator seeks minimum wage for incarcerated individuals.

Washington state legislator Tarra Simmons, wants inmates to start making minimum wage for prison jobs. Simmons argues that the 13th amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which outlawed slavery, excluded inmates and that allowed states to continue "exploiting" people.

Simmons said that not only are prisoners inadequately paid, but the money they make often goes toward fines and fees imposed by courts, which leaves them with almost nothing to cover basic needs and save for the future. The American Civil Liberties Union and other reform groups also argue that incarcerated people are coerced into working for very little return under threats of additional punishment, including solitary confinement or suspension of visitation with loved ones.

Simmons' proposal would place half of an inmate’s earnings into an account that could not be accessed until the inmate’s release. "If people can leave with enough money to have for housing, transportation, clothing, food, and potentially some job training, hopefully, they will have a better chance at not coming back," Simmons told The Center Square.

Tarra Simmons is the co-founder and director of the Civil Survival Project, a program that advocates for people formerly incarcerated. Simmons is also an attorney in Bremerton, Washington, and is believed to be the first person elected to the state’s legislature after being convicted of a felony. Simmons served a 30-month prison sentence for drug and theft charges. During that time, Simmons said that she worked in the kitchen, laundry room, and as a custodian. She was paid 42 cents an hour while she was incarcerated.

According to the Washington Department of Corrections, Correctional Industries (CI), generates up to $70 million in sales a year and is ranked as the nation's fourth-largest prison labor program. The nearly 2,000 inmates working on CI projects reportedly earn between 65 cents to $2.70 per hour.

Washington state Representative J.T. Wilcox. stated that he isn't opposed to paying incarcerated individuals more than the current rate, but believes that a "percentage or large percentage" should go to punitive restitution for victims. Wilcox believes that in past years, Washington House Republicans have been open-minded about financial issues regarding those convicted of crimes.

Representative J.T. Wilcox was asked if he thought other Republicans in the House would be willing to support Tarra Simmons' measure, he said that Republicans have always tried to keep the interest of the victims as the "uppermost" priority. Wilcox said, "If incarcerated individuals could be getting paid a fair wage and a large proportion of those dollars would help pay off victim restitution, I think that there's a path."

House Bill 1024, known as the "Real Labor, Real Wages Act," will be up for consideration in the 2023 legislative session, which started January 9.

