Washington state is looking to lower the blood alcohol concentration (BAC) limit from 0.08% to 0.05%

Washington state is pushing to lower the blood alcohol concentration (BAC) limit from 0.08% to 0.05%. Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash

Washington state Senators Jon Lovick and Marko Liias are pushing to lower the legally-allowed blood-alcohol concentration (BAC) limit from 0.08% to 0.05%. The bill is to help make the state’s roads and streets safer for both pedestrians and drivers.

On January 3, 2023, Senator Marko Liias tweeted that his top priority as Chair of the Senate Transportation Committee this year is to keep commuters across Washington safe.

Approximately 700 people died on Washington’s roads in 2022. The worst it has been since 1997. Estimates show drivers were impaired by drugs or alcohol in around half of the state’s serious and fatal crashes. Senate Bill, 5982, would lower the legally allowable blood alcohol concentration (BAC) limit from 0.08% to 0.05%.

The influence of the bill comes from Utah. In 2019 Utah lowered its blood alcohol concentration (BAC) limit from 0.08% to 0.05%. Currently, Utah is the only state with a BAC limit of 0.05%. Every other state goes by the 0.08% federal standard. The bill also points out that a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) analysis found that Utah's number of drunk driving crashes and facilities has decreased since then and that alcohol was less often a contributing factor in car accidents.

If the bill passes in Washington state, as it did in Utah, the law would allow police to arrest a driver whose blood alcohol concentration hits 0.05%, even if they show no outward signs of intoxication. The amount of alcohol it takes to reach a 0.05% concentration widely depends on weight, gender, metabolism, what people have eaten, and other factors.

BAC calculators can be used to show the range of estimates. These calculators can give an estimate, but may not reflect the actual BAC measurement that would occur when an individual is actually drinking alcohol. For example, a 130-pound woman who drinks two beers in an hour might hit 0.05% under certain conditions, while it could take three drinks for a 180-pound man to reach 0.05%.

If you're going to drink, don't drive.