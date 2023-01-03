Looking for a haunted good time?

Haunted Shanghai Tunnel Tour with beer tasting Photo by Jorge Rojas on Unsplash

Looking for something unique and thrilling to do? Consider visiting the Shanghai Tunnels. Known for being one of the most haunted places in America.

Old Town Pizza & Brewing has Haunted Shanghai Tunnel tours with beer tasting.

Book a tour to venture through the Shanghai Tunnels and learn about Portland's dark history. Hear stories about Nina, the 100-year-old resident, and the gruesome way she died.

Old Town Pizza & Brewing is located at 226 NW Davis Street Portland, OR 97209. It was built directly above Portland's legendary Shanghai Tunnels. Tickets range from $30-$35 and the tour will last about an hour. Make sure to show up 10 minutes before the tour. If you are late, you'll miss the tour and the group will already be underground.

Tourists have reported hearing strange voices whispering in their ears and ghostly hands grabbing hold of their clothing. Most of the experiences are friendly but be prepared to face times when there is total darkness through the Shanghai Tunnels. The tour involves walking up and down stairs and maneuvering between pipes between the ceiling and the floor. Make sure you stick with your group and not wander off.

Once the tour is finished, you will be able to enjoy 3 tasters and 1 pint of Old Town Brewery’s internationally award-winning beer. Don't forget to get yourself a slice of pizza and don't be alarmed if you feel a presence behind you. It's probably just Nina.

According to the legend, from roughly about 1850 to 1941 in Portland, shanghaiing took place. Shanghaiing refers to the capture and illegal sale of able-bodied men to sea captains in need of crewmen. Middlemen kidnapped men and sold them off to crooked captains for as little as $50 a head. An estimated 2,000 people a year were shanghaied through Portland’s underground tunnels. These poor men were then forced to work on ships with no pay.

The tunnel’s original purpose was for transporting goods from cargo ships to the inner city. The tunnels were built by Chinese workers during the time when Chinatown was the center of trade business. Today the Shanghai Tunnels are used mainly as a tourist attraction for people to explore.