Washington state's minimum wage is the highest in the U.S. at $15.74

Michelle Northrop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tvoja_0k0oLh5a00
Starting January 1, 2023, the minimum wage in Washington state will increase to $15.74 per hour for employees who are 16 and older. That's an 8.6 percent increase or $1.25. The minimum wage was $14.49 per hour in 2022. Minors who are 14 or 15 years old will be able to make $13.38 per hour in 2023, no less than 85% of the minimum wage.

The $15.74 per hour makes Washington state the highest minimum wage in the United States. The 8.6 percent hike is linked to the cost of common goods such as housing, food, and medical care as reflected in the Consumer Price Index.

Seattle, SeaTac, and Tukwila have their own set minimum wages. With Tukwila and SeaTac’s minimum wages increasing even higher than Seattle's.

Seattle's minimum wage increased from $17.27 per hour to $18.69 per hour for businesses that employ 501 or more people. For employers with less than 501 people, the minimum wage is either $18.69 per hour, or $16.50 per hour, depending on whether they pay $2.19 per hour toward medical benefits or the employee earns $2.19 in tips per hour.

SeaTac's minimum wage for 2023 jumped from $17.54 per hour to $19.06 per hour. Tukwila’s minimum wage will also be $19.06 per hour starting in July 2023.

The SB 5761 bill, which went into effect January 1, 2023, requires employers that have more than 15 employees in Washington state to include salary ranges and benefits information in job postings, instead of waiting to release them when making an offer to a prospective employee. The bill was signed by Governor Jay Inslee on March 30, 2022.

Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) enforces the state’s wage and hour laws and always investigates all wage payment complaints. L&I's website has details about overtime, rest breaks, meal periods, and information on how to file a wage complaint. Employers and workers may also call 360-902-5316 or 1-866-219-7321 for further questions or concerns.

# Minimum wage# Seattle# Tukwila# SeaTac# Clark County WA

