C-TRAN and TriMet are offering free rides and extended hours this New Year's Eve

Michelle Northrop

C-TRAN and TriMet offering Free rides this New Year's EvePhoto bySlava KeyzmanonUnsplash

Celebrate this New Year carefree and let C-TRAN be your transportation this year. Plan ahead and get home safely.

Clark County Washington Public Health tweeted that C-TRAN is offering free rides and extended hours for New Year's Eve to ensure that people get home safely.

Starting at 6 p.m. tonight there will be free service on all routes.

Several routes will run into the early hours on January 1, 2023. Routes 37, 60, 65, 71, 80, and The Vine will run until about 2 a.m. or later. For the full New Year’s Eve schedules you can find them online.

C-TRAN provides bus routes in or near the cities of Vancouver, Washougal, Battle Ground, Yacolt, Ridgefield, and La Center. C-TRAN also provides some transit connections to downtown Portland.

People’s Community Federal Credit Union, the Port of Vancouver, and ilani partnered with C-TRAN to offer the free service this year. For questions or trip planning assistance, call C-Tran at 360-695-0123.

Planning on venturing out to Portland instead to Celebrate the New Year? Are you going to ring in the New Year in one of Portland's bars? The public transit agency has once again partnered with the Oregon Department of Transportation to provide rides free of charge this New Year.

TriMet will offer bus, Max train, and Portland streetcar services free of charge so you can ring in the New year safely. If you would like to use TriMet for free rides this New Year's Eve, plan ahead and take advantage of the TriMet planner.

