PGE and Pacific Power customers are going to see an increase in rates starting January 1, 2023

Pacific Power is offering a new discount program for customers with lower incomes

Portland General Electric (PGE) and Pacific Power are increasing their rates starting January 1, 2023.

PGE has 900,000 customers across 51 Oregon cities. Customers with a home that is using typically about 780 kilowatt hours a month, can expect their monthly bill to increase by around 7%. Going from $114.54 to $122.60.

Pacific Power customers that use 900 kilowatt hours per month will have their bill increase from $91.89 to $111.34. About a 15% rise.

The amount also depends on how much energy the customer uses and whether they are residential, commercial, or industrial.

The Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) concluded that PGE and Pacific Power have decided to proceed with the rise based on the significantly higher fuel costs of natural gas and coal. There have been delays in the supply chain caused by global events. Pacific Power recognized global supply chain problems as one factor in reducing the supply and increasing the cost of electricity.

An annual adjustment for power costs is higher due to market volatility. A general rate case filing for non-energy-related costs, including costs to mitigate wildfire risk contributes to the decision. 

In October 2022, Pacific Power started offering a discount program for customers with lower incomes. Eligibility is based on your household size and the annual gross income. Customers who are eligible and receive relief from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the Oregon Energy Assistance Program (OEAP) will automatically have their bill cut by 20%. That amount can increase to a 40% cut if the customer meets certain requirements.

Discounts will be based on income adjusted to household size. For example, a four-person household would need to make $60,126 or under to qualify. A two-person household would need to make under $40,886 to qualify.

If you prefer to speak with someone directly, customers can reach out to Pacific Power at 1-888-221-7070 for English or 1-888-225-2611 for Spanish.

