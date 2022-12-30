Clark County fireworks, the do's and the don'ts

Michelle Northrop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hV6dc_0jyVAp2E00
Vancouver, Ridgefield, and La Center prohibit the discharge of fireworks within city limits.Photo byThomas M. EvansonUnsplash

Want to ring in the New Year with a bang? Before you do, make sure you know which cities across Clark County have prohibited fireworks to ensure that you don't get a hefty fine.

Vancouver, Ridgefield, and La Center have all prohibited discharging fireworks within city limits.

On December 31 from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. January 1st; Battle Ground, Amboy, Camas, Woodland, Yacolt, and unincorporated Clark County, which also includes some Vancouver mailing addresses, will allow the discharge of legal fireworks. Washougal will allow fireworks within the same time frame but only the "safe and sane" variety.

"Safe and sane" fireworks are fireworks that are neither projectile nor explosive, they do not leave the ground. This includes:

  • Fountains
  • Sparklers
  • Smokeballs
  • Snake-type fireworks
  • Ground-spinning fireworks
  • Pinwheels
  • Most novelty fireworks
  • Toy-trick noisemakers
  • Some crackling items

Lighting off fireworks outside the allowed dates and times can result in fines starting at $500 per violation. Last year the Clark County Council made an exemption to allow the sales of fireworks during the last week of December. However, in 2022 the council voted against a similar ordinance.

Vancouver has banned all sales and discharges of fireworks year-round. Possession of illegal fireworks is a felony and violates state and federal explosive statutes. Fines for possession and use of illegal fireworks can be steep.

Illegal fireworks include:

  • Firecrackers
  • Salutes
  • Chasers
  • Skyrockets
  • Bottle rockets
  • M-80s
  • M-1000s
  • Homemade devices

It is important to take safety measures if you plan on lighting off fireworks this New Year. Assign a responsible adult to supervise the use of fireworks. Always have a bucket of water or a hose ready to extinguish any fire. Find a clear area that is outdoors and away from buildings, vehicles, and dry vegetation. Never aim fireworks at people or structures and do not attempt to relight fireworks that have failed to ignite. Place the used fireworks in a bucket of water overnight to soak before disposing of them.

Call 911 to report a fire or injury.

Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency is asking the residents of Clark County not to call 911 or 311 when reporting a nuisance of fireworks. Instead, report any nuisance of fireworks complaints to 360.597.7888.

The use of fireworks remains illegal in cities, counties, state parks, and public property. and on land managed by the Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Forest Service.

# Clark County# Fireworks# New Year# 2023

