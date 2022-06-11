Salt & Straw Has Their New Summer Flavors! Are You Brave Enough to Try Them?

Ice Cream! Photo by Nas Mato on Unsplash

Ever since Salt & Straw came to Lake Oswego a couple of years ago, it has had a steady line of ice cream lovers waiting to try the shop's unusual flavors.

During the pandemic, they scaled down their varieties, and stopped offering their monthly but now that summer is here, Salt & Straw is back with more crazy flavors that nobody except an ice cream connoisseur chef could dream up!

Salt & Straw rolled out their Summer Picnic Series starting with their June flavors. And knowing that Salt & Straw comes up with unusual flavor combinations that you'd never dream would be in ice cream, their Flavors of the Month does not disappoint.

Here are the June flavors and descriptions:

Deviled Egg Custard w/ Smoked Black Tea: Egg yolk custard laced with Kala Namak, crumbles of smoked tea-infused shortbread, and balsamic egg white marshmallow fluff.

Baked Brie & Fig Cheesecake: Whipped brie cheesecake baked on a candied Ritz cracker crust with dark ribbons of sweet, thick fig jam.

Cinnamon & Honey Fried Chicken: Fresh croissants, torn into bits, deep-fried with chicken fat, salted vanilla ice cream, and special (very secret) spices add a sweet heat kick.

Chocolate Nocino Cherry Pie: Chocolate ice cream spiked with a three-year-aged, green walnut liqueur called Nocino made from hand-picked Oregon walnuts. And hunks of rustic cherry slab pie.

Pink Rosé & Watermelon Sorbet: Ripe watermelon and rosé punch, sorbet, then drizzled in house-made raspberry rosé jam. This is a vegan sorbet.

You can visit Salt & Straw at four different places in the metro area; Lake Oswego, SE Division, The Alphabet District at NW 23rd, and the Alberta District in NE Portland.

Visit them online at: https://saltandstraw.com/pages/locations