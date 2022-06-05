Portland, OR

Frida Kahlo is in Town. Here's Where You Can Find Her

Michelle Jaqua

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JPfRH_0g0Otluo00
Frida KahloPhoto by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

What could be better to do on a rainy weekend in Portland than see the infamous Frida Kahlo art exhibit at the Portland Art Museum?

If you don't already know, the Portland Art Museum is wrapping up the Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera Exhibit, ending on June 5th. If you haven't seen this Mexican Modernism art, it's a bucket list event, and I encourage you to squeeze this into your weekend schedule.

According to the PAM website:

Features more than 150 works; this traveling exhibition celebrates internationally acclaimed artists Frida Kahlo (1907–1954), Diego Rivera (1886–1957), and their contemporaries Manuel and Lola Álvarez Bravo, María Izquierdo, Carlos Mérida, David Alfaro Siqueiros, and Rufino Tamayo, among others. In addition to paintings and works on paper, the exhibition includes photographs and period clothing that reflect works by Kahlo and Rivera in the broader context of Mexican Modernism.

Portland Art Museum information:

1219 SW Park Avenue Portland, OR 97205

General info: 503-226-2811
Membership: 503-276-4249

Free: Members

$25:Adults

$22:Seniors (62+) and College Students

Free: Children 17 and under
Children 14 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Masks are required in the Museum.

If you can't get to that exhibit, another Frida event in Lake Oswego is more interactive.

The Christ Church Episcopal Parish holds a Frida Fiesta on June 9th, from 6 pm-8 pm. The evening is spent celebrating one of the most famous artists of our time.

The church has partnered with One River School of Art + Design. This event will take you down the road of Frida Kahlo's personal life, art, and biography. You will get to paint your classic piece of art using acrylics.

Sign up early due to limited seating. The cost is $65 per person and includes all the materials – canvas, paint, brushes, instruction, plus food and beverages.

This event is at 1060 Chandler Rd. Lake Oswego, OR 97034

Phone: 503-636-5618

Michelle Jaqua is a freelance writer who lives in the beautiful state of Oregon. She writes about a variety of news and happenings in the Pacific Northwest, along with some PNW history and fun facts.

