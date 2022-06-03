Looking for Something To Do in Lake Oswego? Take in Some Art Culture

Art Gallery Photo by Josh Liu on Unsplash

The Lake Oswego Arts Council is opening the ARTspace gallery with a kickoff the opening with a reception June 3rd, 5:30pm to 7pm at the new City Hall Building at 380 A. Avenue, Suite A, Lake Oswego Oregon.

Artist Sara Siestreem (Hanis Coos) will be presenting her exhibition <<<<<<<I love you lucille ball>>>>>>> along with a meet and greet with the artist. Small appetizers and drinks will be available.

Siestreem is a master artist, educator, and theorist, from the Umpqua River Valley on the south coast of Oregon. She created and runs a weaving program for the Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw Indians. She has taught at Pacific Northwest College of Art and Portland State University, both in Portland, Oregon.

She is a Hanis Coos tribal member, enrolled in the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw Indians.

Siestreem's work is also displayed at The Museum of Art and Museum of Natural and Cultural History at the University of Oregon.

If you can't make it to the opening reception, then make time to visit the ARTspace Gallery. The exhibition will be on view from June 3rd to August 12th.

ARTspace has several other programs to enjoy including Gallery Without Walls, and City of Lake Oswego Permanent Art Collection.

Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 to 5 p.m.

All visitors and employees are required to wear face masks.

Parking is available along 3rd Street and on A Avenue. Additional parking and ADA access is available adjacent to City Hall.