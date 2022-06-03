One Stripe Chai is For the Tea Lover in You

"I <3 Chai" tea in cup Photo by René Porter on Unsplash

I've always loved Chai Tea ever since I can remember. So, when I came across this locally owned tea company, I had to try out their product.

One Stripe Chai is different than the other teas you'll find in the grocery store. That store-bought tea is primarily water, evaporated cane juice, and black tea. But One Stripe takes Chai to the next level.

One Stripe Chai prides itself on using high-quality, ethically sourced ingredients. Depending on their product (there are many), they blend aromatic spices of cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, black peppercorn, jaggery, honey, clove, turmeric, and ginger.

But what is jaggery? I didn't know about the buttery caramel Indian Spice either, but it sounds delicious.

The best part about these spices is their medicinal and health benefits. The warming antioxidants warm your tummy and can even provide gastrointestinal relief. On top of that, it's calm and soothing and wakes up your senses. My favorite way to drink chai tea is when I'm wrapped in a cozy blanket.

One Stripe Chai gathers its spices from regions all over the world. They source from the finest, organic, and ethically grown products. They get their black tea from Chota Tingrai; the "estate is home to hundreds of farming families who all live in one community in the hilly Indian state Assam."

You can find One Stripe Thai in boutique stores in the Portland region. I found mine at Freeland Spirits Tasting Bar. Or you can go online to their website and shop through the blends, concentrates, gift bundles, and extra goodies they have for purchase. They even have recipes!

Visit their website at https://onestripechai.com/