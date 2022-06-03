I Visited Freeland Distillery at The Portland Farmer's Market and Stayed for Their New Spirits

Freeland Spirits Rye Whiskey Photo by Author

I've written about Freeland Spirits before, but I once again found this women-owned business again in my path at the Portland Farmers Market.

And this distillery keeps getting better and better.

Freeland Spirits was developed by Jill Keuhler in 2017. She started by making small handcrafted gin. Perfecting her methods, and opening two tasting bars, one in The Pearl, and the other in Lake Oswego, you can try her boutique spirits in fancy, ooh la la drinks.

I originally found this women-run distillery tasting room a couple of months ago in the L.O. bar and we decided to stop in for a drink. We ended up taking home some of the finest spirits.

I recommend stopping by for a flight. You won't be disappointed.

This time, we found the booth for Freeland Distillery, so we went over to say "hi!" and have a taste. What we didn't realize is they were selling their new brand of spirits: Straight Rye Whiskey.

This spirit was in a limited supply, and they sold fast! We gave it a taste and loved the new whiskey so much, that we bought a bottle of it.

This spirit is not for sale on their website, but I have a feeling this will be the next product they roll out, amongst their bottles of gin and bourbon.

Even if you have to wait for the Rye Whiskey, you can buy cocktail mixers, canned cocktails, and cocktail kits. My favorite is the Gin and Rose Tonic drink. This isn't like a wine cooler. It's a yummy tasting cocktail with a strong kick. You can get a four-pack to take home. They even offer a "Booze Thru" curbside pick-up and local delivery.

Freeland Spirits has been getting great press recently. As a wholly women-owned and operated distillery, they've been featured in Wine Enthusiast, Vogue, Robb Report, and Eater PDX, among others.

Freeland Spirits offer their gin and bourbon in their signature dew-drop bottles.

You can find Freeland Spirits at their tasting bars:

Portland Distillery and Tasting Room:

2671 NW Vaughn St. Portland, OR 97210

OPEN 12-6 PM EVERYDAY

(971) 279-5692

and:

Lake Oswego Tasting Room:

310 N State St. #108 Lake Oswego, OR 97034

OPEN 2-8 PM WED-SUN

503-303-7930