Are People Going Hungry Because of the Winter Storm?

Michelle Jaqua

Here's what you can do to help.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i1gNp_0dZ56wcW00
man eatingPhoto by Beth Macdonald on Unsplash

I recently read a story about how Meals on Wheels has had to cancel their deliveries for the past two days to their 7,000+ customers. These people are mostly the elderly, disabled, or otherwise, shut-ins that can't get enough food to feed themselves.

With the continuing winter storm, it would seem likely that Meals on Wheels will continue canceling deliveries at least for the rest of the week.

While we are all somewhat affected by the storm, there are people in our community who need an extra boost of help.

Meals on Wheels has assured us that they provided shelf-stable food deliveries last fall. They're also doing wellness checks on their customers. We as a community need to work together for those who need us.

If you know someone who is otherwise unable to make it out of their home, always check on them to make sure they are okay. Ask them if they have enough food and if they have working heat and electricity.

If you're safe to visit them, bring them a meal. Even better, sit down and eat a meal with that person. Most people enjoy the personal connection of another and appreciate that someone cares about their well-being.

There's also another benefit: Providing support for someone else can give you the feeling of social connectedness, increased happiness, and even reduced stress.

If you know a neighbor, family, or anyone who may need your support, call and let them know you're bringing over some dinner and spend an evening with them if you can. If you're unable to get to their home physically, call and check on them to see if they need anything at the store. That small outreach of care and concern will boost both of your overall health.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 26

Published by

Michelle Jaqua is a freelance writer who lives in the beautiful state of Oregon. She writes about a variety of news and happenings in the Pacific Northwest, along with some PNW history and fun facts. Subscribe to her page and get her posts in your email.

OR
4644 followers

More from Michelle Jaqua

Portland, OR

New Homeless Village to be Built on Multnomah Boulevard in SW Portland

homeless man on sidewalkPhoto by Clay LeConey on Unsplash. How will the Safe Rest Village Program impact homeowners?. I recently learned about a proposed homeless village site in Southwest Portland in Multnomah Village. This program is being managed through Multnomah County to provide outdoor living structures for those who have no housing.

Read full story
20 comments
Portland, OR

"Stop The Violence" Rally at Pioneer Courthouse Square on December 12, 2021 at 1pm

gun control rallyPhoto by Heather Mount on Unsplash. People who are against the rising gun violence in Oregon are gathering to show support for stricter gun laws with an anti-gun violence rally in downtown Portland at Pioneer Courthouse Square on Sunday, December 12th, 1pm-7pm.

Read full story
48 comments

The Christmas Work Party is Obsolete

How do we celebrate the best holiday of the year in these modern times?. christmas reflectionPhoto by Mitchell Luo on Unsplash. Long before COVID, I worked for a company that threw quite the work Christmas party. The owner took the employees and spouses (or dates) downtown, out to an expensive dinner. We ate a lavish meal and drank expensive wine. After dinner, we had a scavenger hunt...in limousines. We were met with cocktails and desserts, and drove around town at our whim, checking off the things on our lists. After the hunt, we met back at the hotel where we were given our own room for the night.

Read full story
10 comments
Lake Oswego, OR

Don't Miss "Elf" Playing at Lakewood Center for the Arts Until December19th

If you've seen the adorable 2003 film "Elf," then you'll love this musical about Buddy the Elf, who travels from the North Pole to New York City in search of his real father. When he arrives at the Big Apple, chaos ensues! After finding his father is on the naughty list, Buddy must win over his family and show everyone the true meaning of Christmas.

Read full story
Lake Oswego, OR

Where to Find The Perfect Holiday Gift? It's in Downtown Lake Oswego!

I've been watching the news about how gift-giving will be a little more difficult this holiday season. With the pandemic causing delays in deliveries, and shortages of merchandise, it's time to go local and think out of the box for gifts this holiday season.

Read full story
1 comments
Lake Oswego, OR

All Aboard the Tinsel Town Trolley! A Christmas Excursion for the Entire Family

From Friday, December 10th, until Sunday, December 12th, Lake Oswego is hosting the 2021 Tinsel Town Trolley Ride for all ages. Get into the festivities and bring your kids on this 45 minute trolley ride. Decked out in yuletide cheer, the trolley takes you and your family on the historic ride into Portland. You be entertained with games, sweet treats, carols and more.

Read full story
1 comments
Lake Oswego, OR

Let's Get Merry and Bright with Let It Glow LO! And Win $100

Christmas displayPhoto by Steven Van Elk on Unsplash. Are you known as the Clark Griswold in your neighborhood? Do you pride yourself having the most creative light display on your block?

Read full story
Lake Oswego, OR

The Holiday Gift Market is Here! At the Oswego Heritage Museum December 1st 1-6pm

If you're looking to get in some holiday shopping, don't pass up this annual holiday show. The Oswego Heritage Museum is hosting several local artists this year. Along with the Heritage Gift Shop, you'll find an assortment of handmade goodies: chocolates, honey, shortbread cookies, and boutique soaps. There's also pewter products, wool plushies, and fun designs from PDX Coasters.

Read full story
Lake Oswego, OR

Do You Have Art You Don't Want Anymore? Donate it to ARTmart, November 18th-20th!

Woman looking at artPhoto by Pauline Loroy on Unsplash. The Art Council of Lake Oswego is holding their annual Art Donation event this weekend in anticipation for their yearly fundraiser to be held in January, 2022.

Read full story

My Daughter Went Missing For Twelve Hours

As a mother of an adult woman, I thought the worst. My daughter is 32 years old. She’s a beautiful, successful young woman with a huge heart. Jackie got married this year to her husband Joe, and has been struggling with some relationship problems. Considering she was raised in dysfunctional and abusive relationships growing up, it’s not surprising she’s navigating through her own painful relationship.

Read full story

Confessions From a Woman Who Was a Victim of Domestic Violence

My experience with domestic violence has spanned most of my life. I had a narcissistic parent who groomed me to tolerate abuse which perpetuated my continued victimization in abusive intimate relationships.

Read full story
Lake Oswego, OR

Wyatt Moon Mercantile is the New Crystal Shop in Lake Oswego

smudges and candlescourtesy of Wyatt Moon Mercantile. I was driving down the State Street (Hwy 43) of Lake Oswego, running errands for the day, when I saw a new sign on the sidewalk advertising for Wyatt Moon Mercantile.

Read full story
1 comments
Independence, OR

Hearts Compass in Independence, OR Hosts Intuitive Readers and other Events in October, 2021

I recently went to Hearts Compass, the metaphysical shop in Independence, OR, to say hello to Lauren and Jenn, the store's owners. I brought my soul mother, because we wanted to meet a reader and intuitive, Judae Bost'n. However, I got my days mixed up, and she wasn't reading until the next day.

Read full story
1 comments

Why Women Stay in Abusive Relationships Based on What They've Told Me

woman looking through sheer curtainPhoto by Claudia Soraya on Unsplash. If someone has never experienced intimate partner violence, it’s difficult to understand why a woman stays in an abusive relationship, even when she knows she’s being abused. Leaving may seem as simple as walking out the door. However, leaving abuse is not that easy.

Read full story
30 comments

How to Break Your Negative Relationship Patterns

Woman holding up her handPhoto by Isaiah Rustad on Unsplash. We all have unhealthy relationship patterns that we need to break. For some of us, it can be one big red glaring flag that takes us to craziness. Sometimes, it’s small indignations that chip away at our self-respect and eventually break down our relationships.

Read full story
1 comments

Are You the Love-Bomber?

fire dancingPhoto by Peter John Maridable on Unsplash. I was talking with my friend yesterday about this married man she was seeing. The conversation lately has been painful and difficult because she refuses to see that this is an unhealthy relationship.

Read full story

Here's How You Can Tell if You’re Dating a Warrior

Have you ever seen a man who's a go-getter? Does he pursue his dreams and fight for what he believes in? He is the opposite of a coward, and he has his morals in check. He is The Warrior.

Read full story
Beverly Hills, CA

I Spent an Afternoon at Blasteran in Beverly Hills and Loved Every Moment of My Dining Experience

How I ended up in Beverly Hills on a sunny fall day is a story in itself. But, there I was, in La Cienega Park with quite a few hours before I had to head to LAX for my flight home, and I was hungry.

Read full story

My Sister-in-Law's Text Left Me in Tears

Hands making a heartPhoto by Jennifer Burk on Unsplash. I’ve been emotional lately. Some life events over the past week have made me feel emotionally paralyzed, and I’ve been struggling to write.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy