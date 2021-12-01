All Aboard the Tinsel Town Trolley! A Christmas Excursion for the Entire Family

Portland Trolley Pinterest

From Friday, December 10th, until Sunday, December 12th, Lake Oswego is hosting the 2021 Tinsel Town Trolley Ride for all ages.

Get into the festivities and bring your kids on this 45 minute trolley ride. Decked out in yuletide cheer, the trolley takes you and your family on the historic ride into Portland. You be entertained with games, sweet treats, carols and more.

On the ride back to the station, a special guest will pay a visit, all the way from the North Pole!

This is a special trip for all of the family and a great way to start an annual tradition. If you're interested, act now! Here's how to get your tickets, or go onto. the Lake Oswego Parks and Rec website listed below:

The trolley ride requires a reservation. Tickets cost: $20 adult, $17 youth (ages 0-12). To purchase tickets visit www.loparks.org(link is external) or call the Lake Oswego Parks & Recreation registrar at 503-675-2549. Face coverings are required for all those 2 years of age and over per Oregon Health Authority and CDC public transportation guidelines.

The Willamette Shore Trolley station is located at: 311 N State Street, Lake Oswego, OR 97034

You can look at departure times here.

The Tinsel Town Trolley is hosted by the Lake Oswego Parks and Recreation, and is not directly through the Willamette Shore Trolley website. There are also other holiday trolley trips during the month of December, and you can find them by going to their website, oregontrolley.com.

Have a wonderful holiday season!