Hearts Compass in Independence, OR Hosts Intuitive Readers and other Events in October, 2021

I recently went to Hearts Compass, the metaphysical shop in Independence, OR, to say hello to Lauren and Jenn, the store's owners. I brought my soul mother, because we wanted to meet a reader and intuitive, Judae Bost'n. However, I got my days mixed up, and she wasn't reading until the next day.

Lucky for me, Judae popped into the store while we were there. She'd just arrived from travel up in Washington where she lives. And she was kind enough to sit and talk with me and my mother.

Creator and Author Judae Bost'n will be facilitating the use of her set, "Words That Draw" and "A Layman's Guide to Getting Your S#!T Together." The Words that Draw provide an easy to use tool to help locate the lessons that are in our blind spot... with each Word you can move past stuck points.

Judae is an amazing storyteller and she talked to us about how she came up with her own intuitive process of using Words to tap into the blocked areas of our life that we don't see. Her art of words and intuition has been a lifelong process spanning four decades.

Sitting with Judae, she freely gives her intuitive guidance and offers a healing space with her presence. She was able to tell me about some family members who were having life struggles. She also talked with me about my own healing journey and developing practice.

I was floored by her accuracy in these short readings. She has a tap into the universe and is meant to work with people who want to find out more about their life.

Judae guides users through a series of Words they draw to a place of awareness, shining a light to those areas where truth hides within.

If you haven't had a reading with Judae, there's good news! She is at Hearts Compass October 16th-17th and is giving Love Offerings for anyone interested and walks through the door. Her spiritual gift for you is well worth the visit, and I guarantee you will be blown away from her insight into your life and her wise guidance.

In Hearts Compass, you can find her intuitive system for sale:

Judae's "Words That Draw" and "A Layman's Guide to Getting Your S#!T Together" are available for purchase as a set for $33 at Hearts Compass.

This intuitive tool of wordsmithing gives you guidance at any time you need to look into your blind spot and give you guidance for your biggest life questions.

I plan to bring my daughter to see her this weekend for a Love Offering. Plus, I'd love to see her again!

If you've never been to Hearts Compass, venture to Independence, OR and say hi to Lauren and Jenn, the owners of this beautiful shop. Here's the information below:

Address: 265 S. Main Street, Independence, OR

Hours of Operation:

Sunday-Thursday 12-5pm

Friday 11-7pm

Saturday 10-6pm

