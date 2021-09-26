Beverly Hills, CA

Wilshire Crest Hotel is an Elegant Boutique Place to Put Your Head For the Night

Michelle Jaqua

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a7ODW_0c8oImbi00
Wilshire Crest Hotelbingo.com

I needed to fly to Los Angeles for the day, and found online the Wilshire Crest Hotel. It was a place to stay for that night, and close to where my appointment was. And it was a reasonable price. Those were my parameters for a hotel, a place close-by to sleep comfortably for the night before my big appointment the next day.

I booked the hotel, and thought nothing more of it, until I arrived.

As I took my Uber through the neighborhood, we ended up in Beverly Hills. Don't let the name fool you, because although Beverly Hills had it's heyday decades ago as the posh place to be, it's as regular as any other place I've been to. However, that's beside the point.

In Beverly Hills, there is a distinct style of the residential homes, with their stucco and clay roofs, mini palm trees decorating the front yards, and caged windows that give it a flair.

When we pulled up to the Wilshire Crest Hotel, at first I thought it was another house. It fits in so well with the landscape.

I walked up the couple of steps into this boutique hotel, and checked myself in. My room was on the second floor (there are only two floors in the hotel) with a small open staircase to climb. The feel was fashionable Art Deco, with a flair for the 1930's. I'd describe the hotel as cute, clean, and quiet. And it has style. It's loaded with style.

When I checked in, I got an old school key. You know, like an actual key hanging off a blue, diamond-shape piece of plastic with my room number stamped in gold.

I had to give them a credit card for incidentals which charged me and then refunded me $50 when I checked out.

A jaunt up the stairs, I opened the door to my clean and tidy, standard hotel room. The room ran a little warm, but that was okay because there was an AC unit. The window looked out at greenery, and it was quiet, despite that the hotel was about two blocks from the very busy main street, Wilshire Road.

What I really liked were a couple of things. First, the hotel is close to restaurants. And I mean walking for 4 minutes close. I didn't have a car, but I was able to head over to a mini mall and get a delicious sandwich for dinner at a local restaurant.

Second, the bed was super comfortable. I even had a fluffy pillow, so that was nice. The room itself reminded me of the Art Deco style in the early 19th century. Even the furniture was to period. As a history buff who loves art, this pleased my heart.

I believe they serve breakfast at the hotel, but I had to leave early and didn't get to partake, instead walking twenty minutes to my appointment and getting a coffee and a danish on the way.

I will have to return to Los Angeles and Beverly Hills in the near future, so I'm keeping this little gem in my back pocket. I'd love to return and try their breakfast next time!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I write about local food and beverage spots, adventures and events, and updated happenings worth knowing. I may even throw in a little history for the fun of it! I also write about relationships and recovery from abuse and domestic violence. Subscribe to my page and get my info in your email.

Lake Oswego, OR
3974 followers

More from Michelle Jaqua

How to Break Your Negative Relationship Patterns

Woman holding up her handPhoto by Isaiah Rustad on Unsplash. We all have unhealthy relationship patterns that we need to break. For some of us, it can be one big red glaring flag that takes us to craziness. Sometimes, it’s small indignations that chip away at our self-respect and eventually break down our relationships.

Read full story
1 comments

Why Women Stay in Abusive Relationships Based on What They've Told Me

woman looking through sheer curtainPhoto by Claudia Soraya on Unsplash. If someone has never experienced intimate partner violence, it’s difficult to understand why a woman stays in an abusive relationship, even when she knows she’s being abused. Leaving may seem as simple as walking out the door. However, leaving abuse is not that easy.

Read full story
28 comments

Are You the Love-Bomber?

fire dancingPhoto by Peter John Maridable on Unsplash. I was talking with my friend yesterday about this married man she was seeing. The conversation lately has been painful and difficult because she refuses to see that this is an unhealthy relationship.

Read full story

Here's How You Can Tell if You’re Dating a Warrior

Have you ever seen a man who's a go-getter? Does he pursue his dreams and fight for what he believes in? He is the opposite of a coward, and he has his morals in check. He is The Warrior.

Read full story
Beverly Hills, CA

I Spent an Afternoon at Blasteran in Beverly Hills and Loved Every Moment of My Dining Experience

How I ended up in Beverly Hills on a sunny fall day is a story in itself. But, there I was, in La Cienega Park with quite a few hours before I had to head to LAX for my flight home, and I was hungry.

Read full story

My Sister-in-Law's Text Left Me in Tears

Hands making a heartPhoto by Jennifer Burk on Unsplash. I’ve been emotional lately. Some life events over the past week have made me feel emotionally paralyzed, and I’ve been struggling to write.

Read full story
7 comments

She Missed the Red Flags Wearing Her Rose-Colored Glasses

woman with glassesPhoto by Timothy Dykes on Unsplash. “I forgot he did that to me,” My friend, Jessica, said the last time I talked to her. She’d been in an emotionally abusive marriage for 25 years before she decided she’d had enough and divorced five years ago. Now, she’s in a relationship with a married man for the past six months.

Read full story
2 comments

I Found My Soul Mother on a Neighborhood App

How she finally appeared in my late stage of life. FYI, this is NOT me and my soul motherPhoto by Logan Weaver on Unsplash. My neighborhood was experiencing a string of car break-ins, and I was trying to get to the bottom of it.

Read full story

Saying Goodbye to a Parent

It was a bittersweet ending to our summer vacation. This is similar to what the view was like from Harbor Mountain.Taylor Dylan on Unsplash. My husband and I recently took a trip to Sitka, Alaska, where he grew up with his seven siblings. We were hitting all the sites, and on our last day there, we drove up to Harbor Mountain with his brother and his significant other.

Read full story
6 comments
Independence, OR

Visit Hearts Compass in Independence, OR. The Gift Shop for Your Healing and Spiritual Needs

Hearts Compass bookshelf and healing productsHearts Compass on Facebook. When I walked into Hearts Compass on our recent trip to Independence, I met Lauren sitting behind the desk. I immediately felt at home with her. She has a kind demeanor, and outgoing enthusiasm about all that is metaphysical. It turned out the Lauren, and Jenn (who was at a rock and crystal show in Denver at the time) are the owners of Hearts Compass.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Brass Tacks in North Portland is Closing Its Doors Permanently on October 9th.

After ten years of service to its dedicated customers, the popular women-operated sandwich shop in North Portland, Brass Tacks, closes its doors. Known for their pickles and vegan sandwiches, this shop has been a favorite since they opened in Portland, Oregon's Boise Neighborhood in 2011.

Read full story
2 comments
Lake Oswego, OR

Join Lake Oswego's City Hall and Plaza Celebration on September 21st!

The City of Lake Oswego is finally opening its doors to the new City Hall with a grand opening celebration. The new Lake Oswego City Hall and Plaza building is now located at 308 A Avenue, and the event will be held on September 21st from 5:30–7:30 pm.

Read full story
2 comments
Monmouth, OR

Crush Wine Bar and Tasting Room has a Yummy Surprise Up It's Sleeve

people cheering with wine glassesPhoto by Kelsey Knight on Unsplash. When my husband and I were in town, the locals recommended we check out Crush Wine Bar for the ambiance and quality wine tasting. However, nobody told us that Crush was so much more than that.

Read full story
Monmouth, OR

Enjoy a Relaxing Stay at MaMere's Guest House in Downtown Monmouth, OR

Pampered is the first word I come up with when I think about our stay at MaMere's Bed and Breakfast. My husband and I were celebrating our anniversary with a short trip out of town. We love staying at Bed and Breakfast accommodations because we enjoy the personalized service and prefer to support a small family business over a motel chain. And if you believe that B&B's are more expensive, we've found the opposite to be true, especially when you add in a gourmet brunch.

Read full story

I Have Been Blessed With My Husband's Daughter; How We Have Become a Loving Extended Family

Three people on a rock at sunsetPhoto by Ivana Cajina on Unsplash. It's not easy being a step-parent. The bond between the adult child and the parent is a wall you don't want to break. Stepping in as a 'second parent' can be difficult to navigate. Never having been a step-parent before, I threw my entire self into the role. It was important start out on the right foot.

Read full story
Lake Oswego, OR

Celebrate Your Pooch at the 2021 Barks in the Park in Lake Oswego

Is you best friend furry and four-legged with a loyalty unmatched by any human? Do you have a fur baby that you cherish? Do you love to spoil your pup whenever possible? Would you love to indulge them with an evening of total fun and get some goodies while you're at it?

Read full story

All Aboard The Sasquatch Shuttle! Bring Your Dog and Leave Your Car Behind

Sasquatch driving a busSasquatch Shuttle on Instagram. If you'd love to view our beautiful Columbia Gorge without worrying about the traffic, parking, and a possible car break-in, try riding the Sasquatch Shuttle!

Read full story
Lake Oswego, OR

Lola's is the New Happening Spot in Lake Oswego!

avocado toast and coffeePhoto by Le Buzz on Unsplash. I took my mother to Lola's last weekend because I'd been there once before and wanted to make sure it was as good as I believed it was the first time I'd gone there.

Read full story

Duke's Public House has Great Outdoor Dining for You, and It's Dog Friendly

Duke's Public House is known for its friendly sports bar persona and its beer. However, I am familiar with the pub for another reason: my dog. One of the many reasons we decided to have lunch at Duke's was to bring our dog and sit outside. And it first thing my husband and I noticed when we approached Duke's Public House; people enjoying the outdoor patio with their dogs beside them.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy