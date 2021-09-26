Wilshire Crest Hotel is an Elegant Boutique Place to Put Your Head For the Night

Wilshire Crest Hotel bingo.com

I needed to fly to Los Angeles for the day, and found online the Wilshire Crest Hotel. It was a place to stay for that night, and close to where my appointment was. And it was a reasonable price. Those were my parameters for a hotel, a place close-by to sleep comfortably for the night before my big appointment the next day.

I booked the hotel, and thought nothing more of it, until I arrived.

As I took my Uber through the neighborhood, we ended up in Beverly Hills. Don't let the name fool you, because although Beverly Hills had it's heyday decades ago as the posh place to be, it's as regular as any other place I've been to. However, that's beside the point.

In Beverly Hills, there is a distinct style of the residential homes, with their stucco and clay roofs, mini palm trees decorating the front yards, and caged windows that give it a flair.

When we pulled up to the Wilshire Crest Hotel, at first I thought it was another house. It fits in so well with the landscape.

I walked up the couple of steps into this boutique hotel, and checked myself in. My room was on the second floor (there are only two floors in the hotel) with a small open staircase to climb. The feel was fashionable Art Deco, with a flair for the 1930's. I'd describe the hotel as cute, clean, and quiet. And it has style. It's loaded with style.

When I checked in, I got an old school key. You know, like an actual key hanging off a blue, diamond-shape piece of plastic with my room number stamped in gold.

I had to give them a credit card for incidentals which charged me and then refunded me $50 when I checked out.

A jaunt up the stairs, I opened the door to my clean and tidy, standard hotel room. The room ran a little warm, but that was okay because there was an AC unit. The window looked out at greenery, and it was quiet, despite that the hotel was about two blocks from the very busy main street, Wilshire Road.

What I really liked were a couple of things. First, the hotel is close to restaurants. And I mean walking for 4 minutes close. I didn't have a car, but I was able to head over to a mini mall and get a delicious sandwich for dinner at a local restaurant.

Second, the bed was super comfortable. I even had a fluffy pillow, so that was nice. The room itself reminded me of the Art Deco style in the early 19th century. Even the furniture was to period. As a history buff who loves art, this pleased my heart.

I believe they serve breakfast at the hotel, but I had to leave early and didn't get to partake, instead walking twenty minutes to my appointment and getting a coffee and a danish on the way.

I will have to return to Los Angeles and Beverly Hills in the near future, so I'm keeping this little gem in my back pocket. I'd love to return and try their breakfast next time!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.