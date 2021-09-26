She Missed the Red Flags Wearing Her Rose-Colored Glasses

Michelle Jaqua
woman with glassesPhoto by Timothy Dykes on Unsplash

“I forgot he did that to me,” My friend, Jessica, said the last time I talked to her. She’d been in an emotionally abusive marriage for 25 years before she decided she’d had enough and divorced five years ago. Now, she’s in a relationship with a married man for the past six months.

“How could you forget? It happened last week?” I said.

“I don’t know,” She said to me. “You see things that I don’t see.”

She’d come home from a vacation with her adult children and grandchildren. Her married guy/boyfriend told her he’d pick her up from the airport because he missed her. She said to him that she missed being home, missed her pets, and missed him too. She mentioned how he went out of his way, even though she’d already had a ride. “He drove three hours to see me,” she said.

But he was acting “weird,” she admitted. He was distracted and a bit distant. When they got to her home, he started making some food in the kitchen. He only answered her questions in one-syllable responses; otherwise, he didn’t speak.

The conversation went something like this:

“What’s the matter?” she asked him.

“Nothing.”

“Well, something is the matter. You’ve barely talked to me since you picked me up from the airport,” Jessica said.

“I told you I missed you,” he acquiesced, “but you didn’t miss me at all. You said you missed your home and your dog, and I was the third thing on your list.” Pause. “I’m just going to finish up here, and then I’m leaving,” he said.

And there you go. Big gaslighting flame in all of its glory, waving like the red flag that it is.

So what did she do?

She soothed his bruised ego.

“I don’t know why you think that. Of course, I missed you,” she said. “I didn’t number those things according to how much I missed them. You weren’t at the bottom of the list…” and on and on and on. So they went around for a while until he felt vindicated that he was a worthwhile person.

Can you guess what happened after that?

“We had the most amazing night. Oh my God, I love how he kisses me and dances with me and touches me,” she said.

Love-bombing is the worst part of emotional abuse because it is positive reinforcement playing on your emotions to keep you entrenched in the relationship.

I tried to say nothing. In the past, I’ve tried to show Jessica that his behavior is manipulative, selfish, and emotionally abusive. She’d finally agree with me but continued to see him. She is a classic case of a woman being love-bombed into an abusive relationship. In the early stages of a relationship, she is still happy most of the time yet is slowly being gaslighted so her abuser can gain control over her and the relationship.

The saddest part isn’t only that she is one of my dearest friends but that she’s fifty-nine years old, a social worker, and a private therapist for women. That part makes me cringe, and it takes every bit of my effort to continue to respect her relationship decisions.

I tried to shut my mouth, but I couldn’t take it. I burned inside about this abusive man and her avoidant attitude. How could she not see what he was doing to her? Finally, I had to say something.

“Jess, he totally manipulated you. He gaslighted you,” I said.

“Oh no,” she said. “He was just upset.”

“He wasn’t upset,” I said. “He was regaining control over you.”

“Yes, he was upset because I hardly talked or texted him while I was gone, and he thought I’d met someone else,” she said.

“WHAT?!” I said. I visualized a bucket of propane being tossed on that gaslighting fire. Flaming Red Flag #2 popped up.

“Jess, you were with your family! And he’s married!”

“Oh, no. He’s getting a divorce. He told me,” Jessica said.

Hello, Red Flag #3!

“Oh, geez. I can’t even anymore…” I said. “Now you’re making excuses for the guy.”

“I don’t see it the same way as you do,” she said to me again.

“What about the time he put you down in front of your kids,” I said, “or the time he showed up unexpectedly after you’d told him not to do that, or the time you were so furious with his antics that you screamed at him and he calmly scolded you for having no couth. Or the multiple times he’s lied to you…” I gave her red flag after red flag of what he’d done to her since they met. But, it didn’t matter.

“Oh, how do you remember all of those things? I don’t remember any of that until you remind me,” she said.

“That’s because I’m not getting love-bombed like you are,” I said.

Since she has been seeing this man, she not only has compartmentalized me from her life but has also scolded and diminished her daughter — who is a psychologist — and her son-in-law’s opinion of the man. In addition, she’s minimized comparing her situation to another friend who’s been in a relationship for seven years with a married person and is miserable. But, of course, that’s different from her relationship.

Jess is intermittently happy. For now. And only because right now, her married man/boyfriend is heavily love-bombing her in-between his gaslighting, degrading, lying, and manipulating ways.

Love-bombing is the worst part of emotional abuse because it is positive reinforcement that plays on your emotions to keep you entrenched in the relationship.

Even when you have all of your friends and family telling you this person is no good for you, you can’t clearly see your situation when you have those glasses on.

The way to keep yourself away from a narcissistic, abusive relationship is to actively recognize AND REJECT love-bombing. This isn’t easy. When we’ve been deeply wounded, we are desperate for someone to love us. However, we misread signs. Any positive signs from a potential mate are seen as a rose-colored view of love.

You have to work hard on yourself, on becoming mentally healthy to understand and SEE the difference between normal relationship behaviors and love-bombing. Only when you know the love-bombing is manipulation and not an expression of love will you finally see the delusion for what it is. When you’re mentally healthy, being love-bombed will make you feel uncomfortable, not loved.

I’ve finally realized that I can’t help my friend. I’ve tried and failed several times. All my “help” does is trigger me into experiencing my past domestic abuse. So, I’ve decided to stop. Her family and her other friends can’t help her either. She can only help herself. I hope that someday before she’s too deep into another abusive relationship, she will wake up and see that she’s worth so much more than this.

Published by

I write about local food and beverage spots, adventures and events, and updated happenings worth knowing. I may even throw in a little history for the fun of it! I also write about relationships and recovery from abuse and domestic violence. Subscribe to my page and get my info in your email.

Lake Oswego, OR
3974 followers

