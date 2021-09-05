All Aboard The Sasquatch Shuttle! Bring Your Dog and Leave Your Car Behind

Michelle Jaqua

If you'd love to view our beautiful Columbia Gorge without worrying about the traffic, parking, and a possible car break-in, try riding the Sasquatch Shuttle!

The Sasquatch Shuttle is a hop on/hop off service that provides you the ease of viewing the Columbia Gorge on your schedule without the hassle of having to park and drive, park and drive.

If you've ever tried to visit Multnomah Falls, you know parking can be a nightmare. With the shuttle, you don't have to worry about circling the parking lot until you find a free parking space. Instead, park at the shuttle's designated parking lot in Bridal Veil and take the shuttle all the way to Multnomah Falls. You may even want to hop off and visit other picturesque areas on the way. It takes approximately 10-12 minutes to get from Bridal Vail.

Another bonus! When you ride with Sasquatch Shuttle, your wristband exempts you from the Multnomah Falls reservation process. Show your wrist band to the staff at the gate and you will go through without delay. 

This is a private shuttle ran by knowledgeable drivers. They are also trained in COVID protocols and follow Oregon and CDC guidelines to the best of their ability. Currently, masks are required on busses, but check with the shuttle for real time rules for COVID.

The shuttles circulate every 40 minutes. You can also keep track of the bus in real time by scanning your rider wristband.

Sasquatch Shuttle also loves dogs. They welcome your friendly dog on the bus at no extra charge.

If you're interested in riding the shuttle, you can buy tickets online at www. sasquatchshuttle.com or go HERE for more information. Tickets may also be purchased on site.

As their personal salute to the people in this country who keep us safe, Sasquatch offers a 50% shuttle pass discount to active duty Military, Veterans, First Responders, and Law Enforcement. This discount must be redeemed in person at the lot. Simply bring valid ID and you will save on your shuttle pass. 

The Sasquatch Shuttle is located at: 1 West Mill Rd Bridal Veil, Oregon, United States

Take Exit 28 off I-84 and look for the yellow sign.

Hours are: Friday-Monday: 08:00 am – 06:00 pm

They are closed on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

The last outbound bus leaves the lot at 4:30. Last bus for pickups is at 5:15, so make sure you give yourself enough time to enjoy the Columbia Gorge.

