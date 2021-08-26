Gallery Without Walls: A Public Art Show on the Streets of Lake Oswego

Dependent Arising: Owl & Lemming, by artist Teresa White art council of Lake Oswego

No matter what time of the day or night you go out on the downtown streets of Lake Oswego, you'll find an art gallery on the sidewalks.

Gallery Without Walls is Lake Oswego's Public Art Program, managed by the Arts Council of Lake Oswego. This upscale town has a robust art presence, with Lakewood Center of the Arts, the annual outdoor art shows, and a number of theatre and dance academy's. The outdoor sculpture art has been one of the art staples of Lake Oswego.

Lake Oswego has been celebrating public art for over 20 years, and this year is exceptional, because of the monumental decade, but also because of the need for art aesthetics in a challenging time for as a society.

This time of year is when the streets of Lake Oswego see a changing of sculptures. It is the annual changeover of rotating pieces this month. Some of the pieces are part of the permanent collection, identified through the "People's Choice" awards.

The 2021 People's Choice award went overwhelmingly (with over 50% of the votes) to "Dependent Arising: Owl & Lemming, by artist Terresa White.

The sculpture is currently at A Avenue and 2nd Street was installed last year as part of the 2020-22 Gallery Without Walls rotating public art program. The art piece will stay at this spot for another year and then will make a permanent home with the city in 2022.

It's always important to raise the awareness of the arts, to create something unique and inspiring, and to beautify our environment. Art is vital to urban areas, and Lake Oswego is a great place to support the art industry. Public art is out in the open and gets a lot of great exposure, which is highly desired by artists, because they want their art to be seen by as many people as possible.

The next public art collection will be in 2021-23, and the artists will span from the Pacific Northwest to the East Coast.

The Gateway Sculpture is a new art project which will be used as a boundary marker as you drive into Lake Oswego from Portland on Hwy 43, also known as State Street once you are in the Lake Oswego city limits.

The Gateway Sculpture will be located in a pocket park on State Street, between E. Street and Terwilliger Blvd. This architectural art was created by artist Ed Carpenter, who specializes in large-scale public art installations.

Plans for installation of this art piece is planned for late August. If you'd like to know more about this project, go HERE.

