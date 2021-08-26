Mercato Grove is the New Happening Place in Lake Oswego

houses and building Photo by Isaac Wolf on Unsplash

Last month, Mercato Grove introduced itself to the residents of Lake Oswego. Located on the corner of Kruse Way and Boones Ferry Road, opened "the finest apartment community" called Mercato Grove.

Last month, the community did a ribbon cutting event and hosted a family-friendly event in partnership with ChefStable. The restaurants offered tastings, and people toured the apartments. There was even a balloon artist and an airbrush tattoo artist for the kiddos. Two snow-white llamas even showed up for the fun.

Mercato Grove isn't just an apartment building. The area has been upgraded to a neighborhood unlike anything available to Lake Oswego outside downtown living on the lake. Mercato Grove is an experience and a place to gather with friends, and has everything you may possibly need close at hand.

This new neighborhood is across the street of the retirement community The Springs at Lake Oswego. The area is surrounded by the Lake Grove neighborhood, and within walking distance from Waluga Park, or cross Boones Ferry Road and visit Peninsula Park. Lake Grove Elementary School and Lake Oswego High School are both within minutes from the Mercato Grove area.

Local grocery stores and the Post Office are also within a couple of minutes drive, or a nice long walk. CVS pharmacy is in the area too. There are a variety of medical providers and clinics nearby. And the closest hospital, Meridian Park Hospital, is less than fifteen minutes away.

The Mercato development has 206 apartments available in 1, 2, and 3 bedroom units. These rentals start at $2300/month. The units are modern and clean, and close to the freeway for easy commuting. You can go online to their website HERE to see the layouts and prices. There's several amenities, such as an outdoor swimming pool, on-site storage, a swap-and-share community pantry, mini crafter room & kids playhouse, and a maker space with kitchen. The apartment complex also allows your adorable pets.

The neighborhood also has onsite dining and retail, with several new storefronts and restaurants. Ovation Coffee and Tea, Lardo, Oven and Shaker, Grassa, and Fills Donuts are some of the places here. If you want sushi, the neighborhood has it. Wanna grab a quick coffee? Starbucks is there too. Brunch? Tasty Restaurant in Mercato Grove, or Babica Hen, a short drive down the street.

The Lake Grove Farmer's Market is also walking distance, across Mercantile Road.

You can visit Max Nails for a mani/pedi, hit the mat and get in some self care at Twist Yoga, or book a session at Soma Massage.

This is possibly the second downtown of Lake Oswego. With everything you need close-by, for work and play; you don't need to go far to get anything you need.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.