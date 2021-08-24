Lake Oswego is Designing a Multi-Use Sports Field at the New Rassekh Park

soccer ball Photo by jason charters on Unsplash

In 2019, the City of Lake Oswego conducted an outreach to the community in how they should prioritize projects funded from the $30 million parks bond money.

Along with funding a swimming pool, nature trail maintenance, and upgrading the adult community center, residents also identified athletic fields as a high priority. The planning committee singled out the future Rassekh Park as the place for another athletic field.

Rassekh Park is part of the Luscher Area Master Plan 2025:

The Rassekh Property was acquired by the City in June 1996 using 1990 Parks and Open Space Bond funds for parks and open space. The property totals 9.8 acres and is located northwest of the Stafford Road/Atherton Drive intersection. Utility and road easements are described in the deed. The property was added to the Urban Services Boundary in 2005. There were no development plans submitted with the Urban Services Boundary application, but the application notes that athletic field development was being considered as part of the 1997 Luscher Farm Master Plan. The Rassekh Property is zoned PNA (Parks and Natural Area) at the time of this report.

As part of the city's Parks Plan 2025, Lake Oswego asked for resident input on the development of a multi-purpose sports field and play area at Rassekh Park back in April, 2021. Over 600 people responded about what they felt was favorable or unfavorable for this concept. Based on this information, Lake Oswego has been working on design options to best reflect the resident's feedback and remain in budgetary, planning, and engineering requirements.

In a survey report in May, 2021, recipients were asked a number of questions regarding park use, amenities, transportation, and sport/recreation preferences. Most respondents liked natural trails, ample parking, and multi-use athletic grounds. Soccer, baseball, and basketball were the top sport choices. When asked to compare to their favorite existing parks, most people chose Hazelia Field or Waluga-East, for the natural beauty, turf fields, walking paths, and decent parking.

On August 17th, the City of Lake Oswego held a Neighborhood Meeting to share comments and concerns. If you are interested in this meeting, you can watch the meeting HERE.

Rassekh Park will include a new multi-use sports field and a play area. Currently, Lake Oswego is working on a design concept to support the resident's expressed preferences and priorities. A traffic impact analysis and cultural resource analysis are also underway.

The design process is expected to run through Spring, 2022. Construction is expected to start Summer/Fall 2022.

To learn more about Rassekh Park and its development, visit their site HERE.

