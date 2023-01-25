Weather Watch: Flood Warning just issued in Forsyth County

Michelle Hall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J9AIu_0kQpEKDS00
Roads were flooded after a previous round of heavy rain on January 4. Forsyth County has been hit by heavy rain for several weeks.Photo by(Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

(Forsyth County, GA) The National Weather Service (NWS) out of Peachtree City has just issued a Flood Warning for Big Creek in Forsyth County for today, Wednesday, January 25.

The advisory came at 10:13 a.m. and will be in effect throughout the day until 7 p.m. this evening.

Big Creek is expected to flood near the gage at Hwy 9. The NWS reports that the portions of the Big Creek Greenway under GA 400 and McFarland Road will be covered in about one foot of water. The sidewalk under Majors Road is expected to be covered in two feet of water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hnuwO_0kQpEKDS00
The Big Creek Greenway is expected to be flooded under GA 400, McFarland Pkwy and Majors RoadPhoto by(Forsyth County Government)

Flood stage is reached when the water hits six feet. At 9:45 a.m. the creek was measured at 5.9 feet and rising.

The line of showers and heavy rain that caused the creek to rise has broken up over the area. Parts of the area are expected to see at least a half inch of rain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aQPzp_0kQpEKDS00
Another day of heavy rain in Forsyth County this month could lead to flooding.Photo by(Michelle Hall)

Forsyth County remains under a Wind Advisory as well until midnight tonight, with winds at speeds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts of 45 mph, even after the storms have cleared the area.

Experts warn to take precautions when driving in high winds and on flooded roads.

Additional information about the hazardous weather advisories can be found at weather.gov/atlanta.

The Forsyth County Government offers a severe weather alert system to citizens. Registration instructions can be found here.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, email Michelle Hall at michelle.hall@newsbreak.com

