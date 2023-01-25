How Forsyth County couples can say ‘I do’ for free

Forsyth County couples can get married for free at Probate Court on Valentine's DayPhoto byGetty Images

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Probate Court plans to spread a little romance on Valentine’s Day by offering free wedding ceremonies to residents.

The free ceremonies are being offered on Tuesday, February 14 from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. only to couples who live in Forsyth County. Family and friends are welcome to attend.

“Being able to be a part of a couple’s big day is an honor and we are excited to offer ceremonies free to residents,” said Probate Court Judge Daisy Weeks-Marisko. “What better way to celebrate love than weddings on Valentine’s Day?”

Wedding ceremony appointments can be made by sending an email request to ProbateHearing@forsythco.com.

Couples must apply for a marriage license ahead of February 14 and bring it with them to Probate Court, along with a valid photo ID, for the ceremony. Click here for information on how to obtain a marriage license, as well as to learn about other services for Probate Court.

