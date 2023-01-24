Weather Watch: Forsyth County under advisory for strong winds, thunderstorms beginning at midnight

Strong winds and rain are expected to arrive in Forsyth County on Wednesday, Jan. 25 Photo by Getty Images

(Forsyth County, GA) The National Weather Service (NWS) out of Peachtree City has issued two hazardous weather alerts for parts of north and central Georgia, including Forsyth County, on Tuesday, January 24.

Beginning at midnight tonight, the area will be under a wind advisory. South winds are expected at speeds of 20 to 30 mph, with possible gusts up to 45 mph. The wind advisory will remain in effect until midnight Wednesday night.

The NWS warns that wind gusts at those speeds can blow around outdoor objects that are not safely secured and knock down tree limbs, possibly causing power outages.

Also on January 24, the NWS issued an advisory about showers and thunderstorms moving into the area later tonight, most likely after midnight. Strong winds and heavy rainfall are expected. The area could see about a half inch of rain.

Check with the NWS website or its Facebook for the latest weather warnings.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, email Michelle Hall at michelle.hall@newsbreak.com