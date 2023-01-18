Traffic Watch: More delays expected at SR 369/SR 400 construction site in north Forsyth County

Expect more traffic delays as crews pave areas surrounding SR 369/SR 400 construction zone Photo by Forsyth County Government

(Forsyth County, GA) Traffic delays are expected in north Forsyth County at the SR 369 (Browns Bridge Road) and SR 400 interchange this week, as the next phase in the construction project gets underway.

The Forsyth County Government advised commuters on its Facebook page that new lane closures are going into effect today, January 18 through Saturday, January 21. This is part of the work to widen SR 369 in a three-mile stretch from just east of SR 306 to west of Hwy 9. Work also continues on construction of the SR 369 and SR 400 interchange.

The following areas are expected to experience traffic delays during paving work this week:

SR 400 northbound traffic north of the SR 369 bridge

SR 369 at Wal-Mart signalized Intersection

SR 369 at Settingdown Road

Work to widen SR 369 continues Photo by Forsyth County Government

The County asks drivers to avoid those areas when possible.

SR 369/SR 400 Bridge Update

Work on the new SR 400 bridge at the interchange with SR 369 will resume in a few weeks. Photo by Forsyth County Government

Work is set to resume in a couple of weeks on constructing the bridge in the new interchange at SR 369 and SR 400. That announcement came in the recent “On the Move” video posted by Forsyth County Government on January 12.

Construction was put on hold in December when the team realized the bridge didn’t meet some design conditions. Capital Projects Director John Jefferson said the new plan is to construct a wall to fill in between the columns and under the cantilevers on both sides.

Rendering of what the new structural wall under the SR 369/SR 400 interchange bridge will look like Photo by Forsyth County Government

The County insists the bridge is safe and that the design issues have more to do with the longevity of the bridge.

For more information about capital projects throughout Forsyth County, click here .

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, email Michelle Hall at michelle.hall@newsbreak.com