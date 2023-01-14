The Collection at Forsyth sells for $96M, new owner working on plans for mixed-use market

The Collection at Forsyth is a mixed-use retail facility located at 410 Peachtree Pkwy near GA 400 Photo by (The Collection at Forsyth Facebook page

(Forsyth County, GA) The Collection at Forsyth had a literal new year’s sale as it was recently announced the outdoor retail and restaurant complex was sold on December 30.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. bought the mixed-use property for $96 million. The Collection sits on 57 acres of land on Peachtree Pkwy between Ronald Reagan Pkwy and GA 400 in the southern portion of Forsyth County.

“We’ll be engaging our leasing team at Ashford Lane, which is just 20 miles down the road from The Collection at Forsyth, to drive tenant synergies between the two properties as we look to replicate our success at this new repositioning opportunity,” said CTO President and CEO John P. Albright. “Terrific demographic trends, intensive development surrounding the Property, and the potential to lease the vacant former Earth Fare outparcel building to a new grocer are all demand-driving tailwinds as we look to position The Collection at Forsyth as the go-to retail destination in this growing Atlanta submarket."

The Collection at Forsyth, formerly called The Avenue, was built in 2008. It features a mix of national and local retail stores and restaurants - including Ted’s Montana Grill, Academy Sports, Barnes & Noble - as well as the AMC Forsyth movie theater and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Currently, 80 percent of the parcels are leased.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is based out of Florida and is a publicly traded real estate investment trust operating high-quality, retail-based properties throughout the country.

