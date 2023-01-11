Forsyth County, north Georgia bracing for another round of severe storms

Several roads in Forsyth County were closed last week due to flooding caused by the heavy rains (January 4, 2023) Photo by (Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

(Forsyth County, GA) Another round of winter thunderstorms is expected to move through north Georgia on Thursday, January 12. Forsyth County is included in the area that could be hit with severe weather.

The National Weather Service (NWS) posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday, January 11 that a cold front pushing through north and central Georgia will bring strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon, lasting through the night.

The storm system could bring winds up to 60 mph, strong enough to cause damages, according to the NWS. Frequent lightning is expected and the NWS reports isolated tornadoes are a possibility.

In Forsyth County, the forecast predicts winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph throughout Thursday afternoon and evening. Rainfall could be near an inch.

More detailed information on the severe storms heading to Georgia can be found on the NWS website .

