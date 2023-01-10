Forsyth County Government wins national awards for communications

Michelle Hall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MWvOZ_0k9uzIQc00
The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners recognized the Communications Department for winning national awardsPhoto by(Forsyth County Government)

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Government has a skilled communications team to keep the public informed about what is happening in the community - and now they have several national awards to prove it.

The Communications & External Affairs Department was recognized during the Board of Commissioners meeting on January 5 for the awards received from the 2022 National Association of County Information Officers (NACIO) competition.

The competition highlights county and state government communications teams across the country for their contributions. The Forsyth County team placed nationally in several categories:

  • 1st place - Feature News Writing
  • 2nd place - Best Logo Design and E-Newsletter
  • 3rd place - Best Brochure and Annual Report

“The professionals in the Department of Communications care deeply about this community and providing up-to-date, transparent, and detailed information on the County’s government,” said Director of Communications Russell Brown. “I personally have never worked with a team so dedicated to their work and this team strives daily to be the best communicators possible.”

According to its mission statement, “The Forsyth County Department of Communications serves as a county information resource for the community, elected officials, employees and the media by providing professional assistance with a commitment to accuracy and integrity.”

The County has several methods of communicating with citizens and businesses alike:

The Communications Department also partners with public information officers from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department, Public Health, the State of Georgia and other local organizations to effectively communicate during times of crisis or disaster. It also serves as the primary communicator for the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.

“The ways in which residents and stakeholders consume information has changed drastically over the past few years with social media, and we want to be there to meet residents where they get their information as much as possible,” said Brown. “We are excited for new communication opportunities over the coming months and years to inform, educate, and interact with residents about their local government.”

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, email Michelle Hall at michelle.hall@newsbreak.com

