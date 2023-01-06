Forsyth County looks back at accomplishments of 2022

Forsyth County Government takes a look back at a busy 2022 in this video released on its website. Photo by (Forsyth County Government)

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Government has released a video to allow citizens to take a look back at the events held in 2022.

A 10-minute year-in-review video , produced by the Communications Department, was posted on January 3. It features the year’s highlights from various departments - including Parks & Recreation, Transportation, Senior Services and Social Media. The video can be found on the Forsyth County Government website . It also has been included in TVForsyth programming, which can be watched on Comcast channel 23, AT&T channel 99 and streaming on the County’s website.

“2022 was a busy year for Forsyth County in many regards and as we look ahead to 2023, we wanted to highlight some of the top stories and events that took place in Forsyth County government over the past year,” said Forsyth County Director of Communications Russell Brown. “The County is hard at work making Forsyth the best county in Georgia to live, work and play, and we hope the video captures some of those efforts the County’s elected officials and staff put forward in 2022 to make the future brighter than ever.”

Some notable accomplishments featured in the video include:

Voter turnout records were broken in 2022 elections

The Transportation Department had one of its biggest years for projects

The Parks & Recreation Department held ribbon ceremonies for new and renovated parks

Senior Services expanded its reach to members looking to age well by setting up social media accounts

The County has also broken down the year-in-review into several shorter clips and posted those videos on its Facebook page.