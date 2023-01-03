Weather Alert: Forsyth County under Tornado Watch as storms move in

(Forsyth County, GA) The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tornado Watch for parts of north Georgia, including Forsyth County.

The hazardous weather advisory was issued at 1:55 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3 and will remain in effect until 9:00 p.m.

Forsyth County is under a Tornado Watch as severe thunderstorms and gusty winds could hit the area. Photo by (Getty Images)

Earlier this morning, severe weather and flood watches were put into effect for parts of west, central and north Georgia, and residents in Forsyth County are advised to be on alert.

The Forsyth County Government shared forecasts from the National Weather Service (NWS) on its Facebook page about the risk for stormy weather.

The post includes a statement encouraging residents to “Stay weather aware this week as Forsyth County is projected to see several waves of showers and thunderstorms starting early this afternoon through Wednesday evening that can bring potentially heavy rains, damaging winds, and brief tornadoes.”

The forecast from the NWS shows several waves of showers and storms beginning in the early afternoon today with more severe thunderstorms arriving later this evening with the possibility of damaging winds, brief tornadoes and lightning.

Photo by (National Weather Service)

On Wednesday, January 4, expect showers and thunderstorms to continue across parts of north and central Georgia. The NWS advises that those storms could take a severe turn as well. The total rainfall over the two days is expected at an inch or more, which may result in flash flooding.

The Forsyth County Government offers a severe weather alert system to citizens. Registration instructions can be found at https://www.forsythco.com/.../Emergency.../Weather.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, email Michelle Hall at michelle.hall@newsbreak.com