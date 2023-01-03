Update: Boil Water Advisory lifted in Cumming

Boil Water Advisory no longer in effect for City of Cumming water customers Photo by (Forsyth County Government)

(Forsyth County, GA) The Boil Water Advisory (BWA) issued on Sunday, January 1 for city of Cumming water customers has been lifted. The announcement was made late afternoon on Monday, January 2 on the City of Cumming Facebook page after all testing samples came back clear.

The BWA went into effect after a water main broke on Saturday, December 31 on West Maple Street in downtown Cumming, near the Forsyth County Courthouse, affecting water pressure and causing outages mostly in the downtown area.

A 12 inch water main broke on Saturday, December 31 in downtown Cumming Photo by (City of Cumming Facebook page)

"A 12-inch water main in downtown Cumming ruptured, probably due to the shifting of the earth as a result of the freezing and thawing of the ground due to the large temperature swings over the past several days," the Facebook post reads. "The rupture has been repaired, lines flushed and the system is beginning to come back to normal."

A portion of Maple Street was closed while crews repaired the water main break Photo by (Kimberly Bond)

Police shut down Maple Street between West Courthouse Square/Castleberry Road and Veterans Memorial Boulevard while repairs were being made. The area was back open on Monday, January 2.

Residents who experienced a water outage can follow the BWA recommendations at https://www.cummingutilities.com/water-alerts/page.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, email Michelle Hall at michelle.hall@newsbreak.com