Boil Water Advisory for residents in Cumming

Update: This story was changed to add new information that the water main break repairs were completed and Maple Street is back open as of Monday, January 2.

Boil Water Advisory in effect for City of Cumming water customers Photo by (Forsyth County Government)

(Forsyth County, GA) A Boil Water Advisory (BWA) is in effect for the water system for the City of Cumming. The BWA was issued on Sunday, January 1 after a water main broke on December 31.

The BWA is expected to run until 4:00 p.m. on Monday, January 2, but according to a post on the City of Cumming Facebook page, if samples being tested show contamination the advisory will be extended for another 24 hours.

The water main broke on Saturday, December 31 Photo by (City of Cumming Facebook page)

The water main broke in the Cumming Square near the Forsyth County Courthouse, affecting water pressure and causing outages mostly in the downtown area.

"A 12-inch water main in downtown Cumming ruptured, probably due to the shifting of the earth as a result of the freezing and thawing of the ground due to the large temperature swings over the past several days," the Facebook post reads. "The rupture has been repaired, lines flushed and the system is beginning to come back to normal."

A portion of Maple Street is closed while crews repair the water main break Photo by (Kimberly Bond)

Police shut down Maple Street between West Courthouse Square/Castleberry Road and Veterans Memorial Boulevard while repairs were being made. The area was back open on Monday, January 2.

Residents who experienced a water outage can follow the BWA recommendations at https://www.cummingutilities.com/water-alerts/page .

The City of Cumming will post updates on the BWA at https://www.cummingutilities.com/water-alerts/.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, email Michelle Hall at michelle.hall@newsbreak.com