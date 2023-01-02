Visit popular attractions for free with a Forsyth County library card

Museum passes are available through the Forsyth County Public Library Photo by (Forsyth County Public Library)

(Forsyth County, GA) A library card can take readers to new destinations through books, but a Forsyth County library card can literally take patrons to new destinations - for free - when they check out tourist attraction passes.

Through a partnership with the Georgia Public Library Service (GPLS), the Forsyth County Public Library (FCPL) has a number of passes for the zoo, parks, museums and a popular theater available to patrons at no cost.

According to the GPLS, a patron who used each of the available passes would save more than $350.

Passes are available for the following locations:

Patrons of the Forsyth County Public Library can request passes for the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta. Photo by (Georgia Public Library Service)

“Some passes are incredibly popular and can be difficult to get,” said FCPL Communications Manager Leslie Marinelli. “We have procedures in place that make access to them as equitable as possible. For instance, the Zoo Atlanta pass can only be checked out once per year per household. Other passes, like the GA State Parks pass have no checkout limit and when I was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader I checked several out every month to take my scouts camping.”

Patrons should check the website for guidelines, restricted dates and replacement costs of lost passes.

For more information on the GPLS partnerships, click here .