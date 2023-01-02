Visit popular attractions for free with a Forsyth County library card

Michelle Hall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VOMHx_0k0u9HrP00
Museum passes are available through the Forsyth County Public LibraryPhoto by(Forsyth County Public Library)

(Forsyth County, GA) A library card can take readers to new destinations through books, but a Forsyth County library card can literally take patrons to new destinations - for free - when they check out tourist attraction passes.

Through a partnership with the Georgia Public Library Service (GPLS), the Forsyth County Public Library (FCPL) has a number of passes for the zoo, parks, museums and a popular theater available to patrons at no cost.

According to the GPLS, a patron who used each of the available passes would save more than $350.

Passes are available for the following locations:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IALqv_0k0u9HrP00
Patrons of the Forsyth County Public Library can request passes for the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta.Photo by(Georgia Public Library Service)

“Some passes are incredibly popular and can be difficult to get,” said FCPL Communications Manager Leslie Marinelli. “We have procedures in place that make access to them as equitable as possible. For instance, the Zoo Atlanta pass can only be checked out once per year per household. Other passes, like the GA State Parks pass have no checkout limit and when I was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader I checked several out every month to take my scouts camping.”

Patrons should check the website for guidelines, restricted dates and replacement costs of lost passes.

For more information on the GPLS partnerships, click here.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, email Michelle Hall at michelle.hall@newsbreak.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Forsyth County Library# Free passes# Georgia Public Library Service

Comments / 0

Published by

Journalist, storyteller, and editor. I love sharing stories and finding the right words to help others write their own.

Cumming, GA
1178 followers

More from Michelle Hall

Forsyth County, GA

Weather Alert: Forsyth County under Tornado Watch as storms move in

(Forsyth County, GA) The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tornado Watch for parts of north Georgia, including Forsyth County. The hazardous weather advisory was issued at 1:55 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3 and will remain in effect until 9:00 p.m.

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County could see storms as severe weather moves through Georgia

Severe thunderstorms and gusty winds could hit Forsyth County on January 3 and 4.Photo by(Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Severe weather and flood watches are in effect for parts of west, central and north Georgia, and residents in Forsyth County are advised to be on alert.

Read full story
1 comments
Cumming, GA

Update: Boil Water Advisory lifted in Cumming

Boil Water Advisory no longer in effect for City of Cumming water customersPhoto by(Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) The Boil Water Advisory (BWA) issued on Sunday, January 1 for city of Cumming water customers has been lifted. The announcement was made late afternoon on Monday, January 2 on the City of Cumming Facebook page after all testing samples came back clear.

Read full story
Cumming, GA

Boil Water Advisory for residents in Cumming

Update: This story was changed to add new information that the water main break repairs were completed and Maple Street is back open as of Monday, January 2. Boil Water Advisory in effect for City of Cumming water customersPhoto by(Forsyth County Government)

Read full story
Cumming, GA

Traffic diverted in Cumming Square due to water leak

Update: As of Monday, January 2, the repairs are complete and the road is back open. Maple Street is shut down while crews repair water lead near the Forsyth County Courthouse.Photo by(Kimberly Bond)

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Retired FoCo Sheriff K9 receives national recognition for service in uniform

Former Corporal Will Sessa and Retired K9 HummerPhoto by(Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) For seven years, Corporal Will Sessa of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) went to work each day with a partner who stood by him faithfully on four legs, Sheriff K9 Hummer, a Belgian Malinois.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Update: Boil Water Advisory lifted in Forsyth County

Boil Water Advisory lifted in Forsyth CountyPhoto by(Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County lifted the Boil Water Advisory for the north part of the county on Wednesday, December 28.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Where and when to recycle Christmas trees in Forsyth County

Discarded Christmas trees can be dropped off for recycling at several Forsyth County locationsPhoto by(Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) With the 2022 holiday season coming to an end, Forsyth County residents might be looking for a clean start to the new year, and that includes putting away the Christmas decorations and trashing the tree.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Boil Water Advisory still in effect for parts of Forsyth County

The Boil Water Advisory issued on December 25 remains in effectPhoto by(Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) A Boil Water Advisory (BWA) remains in effect on Tuesday, December 27 in the northern part of Forsyth County, two days after widespread reports of water outages and low water pressure.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Snow expected overnight as Forsyth County braces for extremely cold Christmas

Forsyth County will stay in below freezing temperatures through the Christmas weekend.Photo by(National Weather Service) (Forsyth County, GA) Folks in Forsyth County might be dreaming of a white Christmas, but they’ll be getting a subfreezing one instead!

Read full story
3 comments
Forsyth County, GA

New Forsyth County commissioner sworn in

Commissioner Kerry Hill takes the oath of office as her family looks onPhoto by(Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners welcomed its newest member during a ceremony on Wednesday, December 21.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Weather Watch: How Forsyth County is helping citizens stay safe from the frigid cold

Forsyth County residents will need to bundle up later this week during the extreme cold and wind chill advisory.Photo by(Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) With Governor Brian Kemp (R) declaring a state of emergency in Georgia ahead of the extreme cold heading this way, leaders in Forsyth County are also putting together a plan of action.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Traffic Watch: SR 369/400 Phase 1 construction nearly complete, ‘bridge is safe’

An aerial look at the new SR 369/GA 400 interchange overpassPhoto by(Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) The ongoing bridge construction and widening project at SR 369 and GA 400 is nearing completion of Phase 1, which will bring one lane of traffic in each direction onto the new bridge while beams are installed for the other half of the bridge structure.

Read full story
3 comments
Forsyth County, GA

New name, new look for public transportation in Forsyth County

Forsyth County's public transportation service Dial-A-Ride is now called Access Forsyth.Photo by(Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County’s Dial-A-Ride public transportation service has a new name and is getting a new look to go with it.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Sheriff’s Office warns public about burglars targeting one area in Forsyth County

Photo by(Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is asking for help in catching burglars responsible for what it calls “an unusual trend” in the south end of the county.

Read full story
5 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Dangerous frigid temperatures expected this week in Forsyth County

Photo by(National Weather Service) (Forsyth County, GA) It has already looked and felt a lot like winter for the past few days in Forsyth County, despite the season not starting until Wednesday, December 21.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County recognizes commissioner for service even while battling cancer

(Forsyth County, GA) Outgoing Forsyth County Commissioner Molly Cooper (District 1) was recognized for her service, dedication and leadership during the Board of Commissioners meeting on Thursday, December 15.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Cumming Mayor, Halcyon recognized for achievements in regional tourism

Halcyon is located in Alpharetta at 6365 Halcyon WayPhoto by(Discover FoCo) (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County is in the spotlight for two separate efforts to promote tourism. The accolades are part of the Shining Example Awards Program which highlights the best of travel and tourism in the Southeast United States.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

GA state senator from Forsyth County gets 2 powerful appointments

(Forsyth County, GA) Senator Greg Dolezal (R – Cumming), who represents District 27 which includes parts of Forsyth County, is taking on new roles in the State Senate. In an email to constituents sent on Monday, December 12, Dolezal announced that he has been appointed by Lt. Governor-elect Burt Jones (R) to serve as a member of the Senate Committee on Assignments for the 2023-2024 Legislative Session.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy