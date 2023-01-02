Traffic diverted in Cumming Square due to water leak

Update: As of Monday, January 2, the repairs are complete and the road is back open.

Maple Street is shut down while crews repair water lead near the Forsyth County Courthouse. Photo by (Kimberly Bond)

(Forsyth County, GA) Drivers heading into downtown Cumming on Sunday, January 1 are having to work their way around a road block while crews work to fix a water main break.

Police have shut down Maple Street between West Courthouse Square/Castleberry Road and Veterans Memorial Boulevard indefinitely until repairs can be made. That scene is located next to the Forsyth County Courthouse across from Goodson Drug.

The Cumming Police Department posted about the leak on its Facebook page on Saturday, December 31, originally writing the left lane was closed.

The water main break happened on Saturday, December 31 Photo by (Cumming Police Department)

The post encourages drivers to "Please be patient and aware until the issue is repaired."

No other information has been released at this time.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, email Michelle Hall at michelle.hall@newsbreak.com