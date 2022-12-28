Update: Boil Water Advisory lifted in Forsyth County

Boil Water Advisory lifted in Forsyth County Photo by (Forsyth County Government)

(Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County lifted the Boil Water Advisory for the north part of the county on Wednesday, December 28.

The County reports that tests conducted on the system show that the water is safe for consumption without boiling.

The advisory went into effect on Sunday, December 25 after a number of water outages and low pressure issues were reported. A frozen pump station valve at the north high pump station was to blame. No break was found in the system.

The advisory was in effect for Forsyth County Water customers north of SR 369 (Matt Hwy) from the Hall County border to the Cherokee County border who lost water pressure completely or had extremely low pressure on Sunday, December 25.