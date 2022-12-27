Where and when to recycle Christmas trees in Forsyth County

Discarded Christmas trees can be dropped off for recycling at several Forsyth County locations Photo by (Getty Images)

(Forsyth County, GA) With the 2022 holiday season coming to an end, Forsyth County residents might be looking for a clean start to the new year, and that includes putting away the Christmas decorations and trashing the tree.

Instead of throwing dying trees out with the trash, consider dropping off trees at one of several recycling locations sponsored by Keep Forsyth County Beautiful (KFCB) .

“Forsyth County has recycled well over a hundred thousand Christmas trees since the County began participating in the ‘Bring One for the Chipper’ program in 1994,” said Environmental Program Manager Tammy Wright. “All of the Christmas trees brought to us for recycling have either been placed in the lake as fish habitat or chipped into reusable mulch.”

The annual ‘Bring One for the Chipper’ event is going on now through January 28 throughout the county at the following locations:

Vickery Creek Elementary School - 6280 Post Road - now through Jan. 7, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

- 6280 Post Road - now through Jan. 7, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tolbert Street Recycling Convenience Center - 351 Tolbert St. - now through Jan. 28 (closed on Sundays), 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

- 351 Tolbert St. - now through Jan. 28 (closed on Sundays), 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Old Atlanta Recycling Convenience Center - 3678 Old Atlanta Road - now through Jan. 28 (closed on Sundays), 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

- 3678 Old Atlanta Road - now through Jan. 28 (closed on Sundays), 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Coal Mountain Recycling Convenience Center - 3560 Settingdown Road - now through Jan. 28 (closed on Sundays), 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

- 3560 Settingdown Road - now through Jan. 28 (closed on Sundays), 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. The Home Depot - 1000 Market Place Blvd. - Jan. 7, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

- 1000 Market Place Blvd. - Jan. 7, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. The Home Depot - 2635 Peachtree Pkwy. - Jan. 7, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Recycled trees will be turned into wood chips and offered for free to Forsyth County residents Photo by (Getty Images)

Wood chips made from the recycled trees are available to county residents on a first-come, first-served basis throughout the year. Residents can find the wood chips just inside Coal Mountain Park (3560 Settingdown Road), and must load and haul the wood chips themselves.

KFCB reminds residents that the three county recycling convenience centers will be closed from 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 until Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 for the New Year’s holiday. The centers will also be closed for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.

“We look forward to keeping trees out of landfills every year,” said Wright.